"Elite T20 display" - Fans react to Aiden Markram's composed 50 in SRH vs CSK clash of IPL 2024 

SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Aiden Markram notched up a fine half-century in the team's IPL 2024 encounter against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday.

The Hyderabad-based side were required to chase down a tricky 166-run total. SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head formed a crucial 46-run partnership at the top.

Markram was SRH's top performer with the bat, scoring 50 runs. The right-handed batter struck four boundaries and a solitary six, helping Hyderabad claim a six-wicket win over the defending champions.

The 29-year-old earned widespread praise on social media for his impressive batting exploits. Here are some of the top reactions:

A few fans pointed out how Markram silenced his critics who were questioning his place in the SRH lineup.

"PPL were scolding and making memes after 2 matches of replace markram with someone blah blah today he showed everyone "anchor role" fantastic 50 to take his team on winning side." one fan commented.

"Iam never Against anyone But few people in TL is behaving them self as cricket analysts! Aiden Markram replied them today." another fan wrote

"Solid knock by Markram , he has made the thing easy for SRH in this chase." a fan said.

Markam was lauded by many for his approach in the run chase. While a few fans praised him for playing the anchor's role, some were impressed by his positive intent.

"He always plays an important anchor innings." one fan posted.

"Played, Markram. Well composed fifty that and should be enough to propel the SRH to a much-needed victory." another fan chimed in.

A fan also highlighted how, despite losing the SRH captaincy ahead of the season to Pat Cummins, Markam has kept his team at the forefront.

"Aiden Markram sets the example for other players, he was sacked from SRH Captaincy. But he keeps his ego aside and delivered for the team.He knows the team is bigger than the individual Position." a fan opined.

"Such proactive use of the crease in that over from Markram. Ran down the track, then moved across to paddle scoop aerially, then made room to pierce the off side. Elite T20 display and intent despite being so far ahead the rate." another fan commented.

Aiden Markram's knock came to an end in the 14th over. He was given out LBW off Moen Ali's bowling while playing to play the reverse sweep shot.

"The ball got softer and older; it wasn’t easy" - Aiden Markram

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Aiden Markram stated that the wicket at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium was not an easy one to bat on, especially once the ball got older.

He mentioned that Hyderabad had planned to play attacking cricket in the first 10 overs of the run chase. Markram said:

"Not too bad, not equivalent what it was against Mumbai, as the ball got softer and older; it wasn’t easy, we saw it when we bowled. When we batted, we wanted to attack in the first ten overs and then take it from there. Not too much to be honest, I don’t want to think too much, see ball and hit ball. I think when you get on tricky wickets, you have to still value the batter who is in. On good wickets, you are allowed to play freely and that is where the Impact player rule comes in handy. (Whether you are a batting team or a bowling team?) I’m not too sure but I will go with batting (chuckles)."

With two wins from four matches, SRH are placed fifth on the IPL 2024 points table. They will now take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, April 9.