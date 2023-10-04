England spinner Liam Dawson can turn down India Tests call-up for lucrative SA20 deal

England spinner Liam Dawson would consider turning down a national call-up for the five-match Test tour of India in early 2024 in favor of a more lucrative deal at SA20.

Dawson has played just three Tests for England, with the last coming in 2017. But his 49 wickets (including four five-wicket hauls) and 840 runs (including three centuries) from 14 first-class matches have brought him back into the reckoning.

But the first two Tests of the India series will clash with the SA20 season between January 10 and February 10. Dawson's contract with Sunrisers Eastern Cape is around £150,000 (approximately ₹1.5 crore), much higher than the £100,000 (approximately ₹1 crore) he'll earn if he plays all five Tests in the sub-continent.

ESPNcricinfo asked him if the decision to pick one from the Test series and SA20 would be a straightforward decision.

"To be honest, probably no," he replied. "I am 33 now. I am very realistic that I am not always going to play for England. At the minute I am going to South Africa, but if things change I will have to make a decision. The game is changing massively and everybody that is involved in the game understands that. Financially it is something at my age that I will have to consider, that will be a big decision."

England are thin in the spin department in red-ball cricket. Moeen Ali recently announced his second Test retirement and lead Tet spinner Jack Leach is recovering from a back injury.

"Sometimes that isn't the best for your game" - Liam Dawson

Dawson said like most kids he, too, dreamed of playing for England but things have changed now that he's 33.

"But for me, now I'm older, more experienced, [there are] a lot of franchise leagues and just by playing cricket, I know that if you're always striving to do as best as you can and then play for England, sometimes that isn't the best for your game. I'm very at peace with where I am and, yeah, I enjoy it," he explained.

Dawson added that he no longer thinks of playing for England and that helps him focus more on his career.