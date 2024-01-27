"England spinners should be drowning in embarrassment" - Fans react to Joe Root's 4-wicket haul in IND vs ENG 1st Test

Joe Root was the pick of the bowlers for England in the first innings of the ongoing Test series opener against India at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

England were bowled out for 246 after electing to bat first on the surface. In response, India registered an impressive 436-run total before being bowled out on Day 3 (Saturday).

Despite having three frontline spin bowling options in their playing XI, it was Root who looked the most menacing with his part-time off-spin. He finished with a four-wicket haul, claiming the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Several fans took to social media to react to Root's impressive bowling exploits. Here are some of the top reactions:

India finished at 421/7 at the stumps on Day 2. Root helped England get off to a fantastic start on the third day by dismissing Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah off successive deliveries.

The Men in Blue claimed a crucial first-inning lead of 190. Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal were the top performers with the bat, contributing 87, 86 and 80 runs, respectively.

"He knows how to create opportunities" - England's spin-bowling coach on Joe Root

England's spin-bowling coach, Jeetan Patel, lauded Root for his bowling performance in the first Test of the ongoing five-match series against India.

Patel pointed out how Root continues to bowl attacking lines, even if he is being hit for boundaries. Speaking in the post-day press conference after Day 2, he said:

"The beauty of having Joe Root is that he knows how to create opportunities. That is one thing Joe has -- an ability to think 'How will I take a wicket? How will I change a game?'"

"I think today we saw the typical Joe Root, he creates opportunities.Yes, he's going to be hit for boundaries but that's how Joe Root bowls. He bowls attacking deliveries, he asks attacking questions. He was fantastic, I thought."

Root failed to make a significant impact with the bat in the first innings. While he got off to a decent start, he could not convert it into a big one. He perished after scoring 29 runs while trying to play the sweep shot off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling.

