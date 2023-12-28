"Even Pakistan is playing better" - Social media reacts as India suffer huge defeat after getting bowled out for 131 in IND vs SA 1st Test

Indian batters went down without a fight in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park, losing by an innings and 32 runs on Thursday, December 28.

The onus was on the Indian batters to shift the momentum in their favour after South Africa gained a 163-run lead by scoring 408 runs in the first innings. However, the batting unit let the fans down once again, getting bundled out for a paltry score of 131.

Virat Kohli fought a lone battle with his 72-run knock. Shubman Gill (26) was the only other batter to cross the 10-run mark as the remaining batters perished for single-digit scores.

Several fans and experts took to social media, expressing their disappointment over the side's horror show with the bat. Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Nandre Burger was the pick of the South African bowlers in the second innings, picking up four wickets. Marco Jansen claimed two scalps, while Kagiso Rabada finished with two wickets.

"We were not good enough to win" - Rohit Sharma after India's embarrassing defeat

India came to South Africa still in search of their maiden Test series win in the Rainbow Nation. They will have to go back empty-handed on this occasion as well, given that it is just a two-match series.

At the post-match presentation, skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that India did not play good cricket. Emphasizing the importance of a collective performance, he said:

"We were not good enough to win. Having been put into bat, KL batted well to get us that score but then we didn't exploit the conditions with the ball and then again didn't show up today with the bat. If we have to win Test matches, we have to come together collectively and we didn't do that.

"Guys have come here before, we know what to expect and everyone has their own plan. Our batters were challenged and we didn't adapt well. This is a boundary-scoring ground, we saw them score many but we need to understand the opposition and their strengths as well."

Rohit spoke about the the lack of experience of playing in South Africa for some Indian bowlers, saying:

"We didn't bat well in both innnings, that's why we stand here. Not too many positives to finish the game within 3 days, but KL showed what we need to do on this sort of pitch.

"Our bowlers, a lot of these guys haven't been here before so I don't want to be too critical. Important for us to regroup, we go through these times as sportsmen and we need to be ready for the next Test now." Sharma added.

India still have a chance to salvage some pride by winning the second Test. The second and final match will be played at Newlands in Cape Town, starting from January 3.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App