"Even parents don't give their children as many chances" - Twitter blasts Fakhar Zaman for dismal 50-ball 27 vs India in Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan opening batter Fakhar Zaman's below-par stay at the crease was ended by left-arm bowler Kuldeep Yadav in the Super Four clash against India in Colombo on Monday.

Fakhar, who has tormented India in the past with his century in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy, endured a torrid time during his 50-ball stay. The left-handed batter played an unacceptable 35 dot balls in his innings, with Pakistan chasing a mammoth 357 for victory.

Following a spectacular start to 2023, where he scored a hattrick of centuries in the home series against New Zealand, Fakhar Zaman has had a downward slide in ODIs. The southpaw has not crossed 35 in his last nine innings and has averaged a paltry 20.67 at a miserable strike rate of 66.67.

To make things worse, it was also the third time Fakhar had been dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav in 33 deliveries, with the batter averaging less than 10. Considering this massive dip in form has come in Asian conditions where opening the batting is considerably easy, Pakistan have a worrying situation with the upcoming World Cup to be played in India.

Despite sensational overall ODI numbers, with an average of 46 and a 90+ strike rate, Fakhar's lack of intent in a huge run chase and his disastrous recent form left fans on Twitter fuming.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Team India dismantled the Pakistan attack with the bat in the first innings before a clinical bowling display

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli helped India break several records against Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Team India put on a dominant batting performance, smashing the famed Pakistan attack to all corners of Colombo. Following a fourth 100-run opening stand in ODIs between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul piled on the misery for the Men in Green.

The duo added an unbeaten 233 off 193 deliveries (highest partnership for India against Pakistan) to propel India to a massive 356/2 in their 50 overs.

Kohli also became the fastest batter to 13,000 ODI runs, reaching the milestone in only 267 innings. He overtook former Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, who achieved the feat in 321 innings. It was also Kohli's fourth consecutive century in Colombo and his 47th overall, which leaves him two behind Tendulkar's 49 tons.

Meanwhile, Rahul was not to be left behind in his first game back from injury as he smashed his sixth ODI century and became the fifth fastest Indian batter to 2,000 ODI runs.

In reply, the Pakistan batters struggled right through the innings, with the Indian seamers generating plenty of movement and bowling incisive lines and lengths. Following the damage done by the seamers,

Kuldeep Yadav contained his magical form by running through the Pakistan middle order. He has already picked up four wickets in his seven overs to lead India to the doorstep of a crushing victory. It would be their fourth consecutive win in completed ODI games, dating back to the 2018 Asia Cup.

Pakistan are struggling at 121/7 in 31 overs, with only the formalities left to be completed.