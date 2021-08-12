Everton Football Club sends a custom jersey to Kuldeep Yadav as part of COVID-19 relief initiative

Everton Football Club has sent a customized jersey with the signature of star Indian Woman cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues to Kuldeep Yadav to help raise funds as a part of the #footballforcovid19relief initiative.

Everton is one of the most popular teams in the English Premier League. Jemimah Rodrigues is currently in England plying her trade for Northern Superchargers in the inaugural edition of the Hundred. She is currently ruling the batting charts as the leading run-scorer in the Women's Hundred so far.

The Northern Superchargers star also took part in this wonderful initiative by signing the Everton jersey. Kuldeep Yadav was grateful for their help and thanked Everton on behalf of India. He shared the following picture with the Everton jersey on his official Instagram handle and captioned the post:

"Thank you @Everton for sending me this jersey signed by the one and only @jamesrodriguez10 and for all their help in raising funds for the #footballforcovid19relief initiative! 🙏🏻💪🏻 India is grateful for your support and we’re eagerly looking forward to your first game of the new @premierleague season against Southampton this Saturday. Up the Toffees!"

When you are not playing, a lot of doubts creep into your mind; Kuldeep Yadav on his prolonged stint on the bench

Kuldeep Yadav has spent a lot of time on the bench in the last two years. After a long wait, he finally got some game time in Sri Lanka when several crucial players were missing. Yadav performed decently and reminded fans about his wicket-taking skills.

Kuldeep recently spoke about playing for India after a long time. He explained his mindset in such difficult times and revealed that it creates several doubts in one's mind. Kuldeep Yadav said:

"It's difficult to stay in the bubble for a long time but when you are not playing, a lot of doubts creep into your mind. Perhaps, there are a lot of people who want to help you, talk to you, but the more you talk, the more doubts are created. But it's a team sport, sometimes you get the chance, sometimes you don't. You should just wait for that opportunity."

