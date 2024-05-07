"Every knock seems to be proving a point to someone" - Fans react to Sanju Samson's heroics in DC vs RR match of IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson played a captain's knock in their IPL 2024 encounter against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, May 7. The keeper-batter notched up his fifth half-century of the season, scoring 86 runs in 46 balls.

Rajasthan were required to chase down an imposing 222-run target after electing to field first. The onus was on Samson to provide fireworks with the bat after opener Jos Buttler departed early after scoring just four runs.

Samson rose to the occasion, delivering a stunning knock under pressure. He struck six maximums and eight fours, finishing with a strike rate of 186.96. Many fans took to social media, lauding the RR captain for his defiant knock.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Several Team India supporters suggested that Samson should be the team's first-choice keeper at the 2024 T20 World Cup given his stellar form.

"Today's match is another reason why Sanju Samson should play above Rishabh Pant in the T20 World Cup," wrote a fan.

"Can't reiterate this enough, Sanju Samson has to be there playing in top 4 for India during the T20 World Cup. If he is made to sit in bench, it's a loss to India. PERIOD," commented another.

"If now sanju samson is not given chance in playing eleven in T20 world cup, it will be India's loss." chimed in yet another.

A few RR fans lauded Samson for performing consistently for his team in the ongoing edition.

"Never saw Samson so consistent. Every knock seems to be proving a point to someone. Hopefully good things for him in future," wrote a fan.

"Samson has been in great form many a times in IPL. But this time he has been sublime, most consistent ever. Its a dream IPL for him," wrote another.

Sanju Samson is currently the third-highest run-getter of IPL 2024. The right-handed batter has amassed 471 runs across 11 innings at an average of 67.28 and a strike rate of 163.54.

"I think we had it in our hands" - Sanju Samson on RR's 20-run loss to DC

Sanju Samson's heroics were in vain as Rajasthan ultimately suffered a 20-run defeat. He got out in the 16th over off Mukesh Kumar's bowling. He perished while trying to clear the long-on fence but ended up hitting it straight to Shai Hope.

It's worth mentioning that it was a controversial dismissal. Many from the RR camp reckon that Hope's leg had touched the boundary rope while taking the catch. Samson was visibly upset after the third umpire adjudged it out.

Here's what he said at the post-match presentation about Rajasthan's defeat:

"I think we had it in our hands, it was like 11-12 runs per over, it was achievable, these things happen in IPL. Yes, we are doing both the things fine, we will like to stick what the conditions demand, 220 was 10 runs extra to chase, the DC opener came out and did what he does, we still came back well.

"We have lost three games but all those games have been really tight, we have been playing remarkably well, we have to do some fine-tuning and we need to keep the momentum going."

With eight wins from 11 outings, RR are placed second in the IPL 2024 points table and have a net run rate of 0.476.

