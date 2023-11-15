Team India batter Virat Kohli notched up his 50th ODI ton during the 2023 World Cup semi-final clash against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Kohli eclipsed Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 centuries in ODI cricket to become the first-ever batter with 50 hundreds in the format. The seasoned campaigner delivered under pressure yet again, scoring 117 runs in the knockout fixture with the help of nine boundaries and two sixes.

He received widespread appreciation on social media for his tremendous achievement. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bollywood celebrities and former cricketers, everyone lavished praise following the historic ton.

Here are some of the top reactions:

During the knock, Virat Kohli also became the first batter to score over 700 runs in a single World Cup edition. He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar, who amassed 673 runs from 11 matches at the 2003 World Cup.

Kohli is the leading run-getter in the ongoing edition, having chalked up 711 runs in 10 outings at an average of 101.57.

Virat Kohli's knock was instrumental in India registering an imposing score in 2023 World Cup semi-final vs New Zealand

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first in the 2023 semi-final against New Zealand. The Men in Blue were off to a fantastic start, with the openers adding a quick-fire 71-run partnership. Rohit gave the side a brisk start, smashing 47 off just 29 balls.

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer batted superbly in the middle overs, forming a stunning 163-run partnership. While Kohli scored 117 runs, Iyer also slammed an excellent ton, scoring 105 off just 70 deliveries.

Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 80. Notably, he was retired hurt after falling victim to the Mumbai heat. He returned to the crease in the final over after Suryakumar Yadav's wicket.

For New Zealand, Tim Southee picked up three wickets. However, the veteran seamer conceded 100 runs from his 10 overs. Trent Boult bagged a solitary scalp, while the other bowlers remained wicketless.