"Explaining why you have picked a certain player may have added to the stress"- Shaun Pollock on World Cup squad selection hurting Rohit Sharma's form

Former South African captain Shaun Pollock feels Rohit Sharma's involvement in the Indian squad selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup over the last couple of weeks may have played a role in his recently diminishing returns with the bat in IPL 2024.

After a solid start to the tournament, Rohit has been in horrendous form over the last five games for the Mumbai Indians (MI). Rohit has totaled only 33 runs at an average of under seven in that stretch.

In MI's most recent outing against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), the champion batter mistimed a flick off an ordinary length delivery from Pat Cummins to fall for a five-ball four.

Following the game, Shaun Pollock feels the discussions around the ins and outs of the Indian T20 World Squad over the last fortnight may have affected Rohit's batting form in the IPL.

"I presume for the last few weeks, there has been a few conversations about trying to pick the Indian team. With that stress of finding the right balance, which player should be picked, all of a sudden, you are back in captaincy mode…. The naming of the side, going to the press conference, explaining why you have picked a certain player may have added to the stress," said Pollock.

Rohit Sharma will lead the Men in Blue in the showpiece event at the West Indies and U.S.A, starting June 1.

Team India announced their 15-member squad for the World Cup last week, leading to several discussions among fans and experts about the inclusions and exclusions of certain players.

"Manner in which he's getting out that will be more concerning for him" - Shaun Pollock on Rohit Sharma

Expand Tweet

Shaun Pollock feels Rohit Sharma's manner of dismissal, often to innocuous deliveries, remains worrisome to MI and Team India fans.

The veteran batter has scored 330 runs thus far in IPL 2024 at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 152.77 in 12 games.

"It's the manner in which he's getting out that will be more concerning for him. He's one of those when he's playing straight down the ground, there's not much that can go wrong, but he has tried to introduce a bit of a fiddly element to the game. To get the odd scoop here but he's popping the odd one up in the air. If he gets a good nut, he won't be too concerned, but to be honest, he's kind of got out to soft dismissals, to be honest," said Pollock.

Rohit's form has been magnified further by MI's dismal run throughout the tournament, with the side sitting second-to-bottom with only four wins in 12 outings.

Despite not being mathematically eliminated, the side's playoff hopes are almost finished as they travel to Kolkata to take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their penultimate league-stage encounter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback