"Face of world cricket"- Fans thrilled as Virat Kohli is named 'most searched cricketer' in Google's 25-year history

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli has been declared as the most searched cricketer on Google in its 25 years of history. The search engine's official social media handles released a video celebrating their 25th anniversary and Kohli featured in the section of the most searched cricketer.

This underlined once again just how popular Kohli has been all over the world and how he has inspired millions with his incredible achievements so far in his career. Here's what the caption of the video posted by Google read:

“If the last 25 years have taught us anything, the next 25 will change everything. Here’s to the most searched moments of all time. #YearInSearch.”

Fans on X were delighted to see Virat Kohli topping the list of cricketers and showed their excitement by hailing the star batter. Here are some of the reactions:

Virat Kohli set to return for India vs South Africa Tests

Virat Kohli is currently being rested by the Indian team for the white-ball leg of the tour of South Africa. Along with other senior players like Jasprit Bumrah and captain Rohit Sharma, Kohli will also return for the all-important two-match Test series against the Proteas beginning on December 26.

Although India lost to Australia in the 2023 World Cup final, they had an incredible run in the tournament, winning 10 matches on the bounce. Kohli played a crucial role in that juggernaut as he scored a staggering 765 runs in 11 games, breaking the record held by Sachin Tendulkar for the most runs scored in a single edition of an ODI World Cup.

Kohli also completed 50 ODI hundreds, going past another record set by his idol. The visitors are yet to win a Test series on South African soil and they will hope that Kohli can continue his incredible form in red-ball cricket too.