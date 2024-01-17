"Fairytale beginning" - Praise pours in for Shamar Joseph after stunning debut vs Australia

Shamar Joseph drew in praise from all corners of the world after a magnificent Test debut day against Australia. He pocketed the wickets of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschgane and scored the second-most runs for West Indies.

Shamar's first action in the field was coming to bat at No. 11. His side were 133/9 at that stage and, alongside Kemar Roach, helped his side to 188. In the second innings, he came to bowl when Australia were at 25/0, with Smith, opening for the first time in the format, looking in good touch at 12 (25).

Shamar got the first ball of his Test career to nip away from a good length and Smith edged it to the third slip. A few overs later, he got rid of Australia's number three, Marnus Labuschagne, by hurrying him with pace on the pull shot.

Following are the top reactions to his debut performance:

On many a moment, Shamar was quicker and sharper than his teammates and didn't look like someone who just had five first-class matches behind him.

"I'd love to get a picture and stick it in my house" - Shamar on Smith's wicket

In an interview after the day's play, he said Smith was his favorite batter and getting him out was an 'amazing' start to his career. Later, in the post-match press conference, he said he'd love to find a photo of the wicket and stick it in his house.

"Getting Steve Smith is the biggest dream. I don’t think I have any better wicket. He is one of my favorite players, I really love Steve Smith the way he plays and goes about his cricket. Getting him, I’ll remember it for the rest of my life. I’d love to get a picture and stick it in my house.”

No other West Indian bowler picked up a wicket and Australia ended the day at 59/2 trailing by 129 runs, with Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green standing solid at the crease.

