"Beast Hardik is back"- Fans hail GT captain after his big-hitting prowess resurfaces in thumping win over RR in IPL 2023

Hardik Pandya played a blazing cameo against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday, May 5, to help Gujarat Titans (GT) finish their chase in just 13.5 overs. Many questioned the big-hitting and finishing abilities of the GT captain after his team lost their previous match against Delhi Capitals (DC).
Hardik had remained unbeaten on 59 in that chase. After the match, he took ownership of the loss and did not shy away from accepting his shortcomings. The all-rounder made amends quickly and played a blistering knock against RR to make quick work of the paltry chase.
Hardik Pandya proved his naysayers wrong by exhibiting his fierce big-hitting prowess as he smashed three sixes and a four in a single over against world-class spinner Adam Zampa.
He then hit a four each against Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin en route to 39 off just 15 balls as GT scaled down RR's total of 118 in the 14th over itself.
Hardik's knock caught the attention of fans as they were delighted to witness him returning to his aggressive avatar after playing an anchor role in IPL 2023 so far. They expressed their reactions on the same through Twitter.
"I made some bad error in judgement in the last game" - Hardik Pandya
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Hardik Pandya opened up about his mistakes in the previous game, stating that acceptance is a vital part of the learning curve. He shed light on the team environment, saying:
"We're relaxed if you're doing your job. If you're just too casual on the park sometimes, we have to pull our socks up. On the ground, we can be a little strict. I made some bad error in judgement in the last game. Today, I think my job was half-done by the time Shubman got out. But at the same time, I had a lot of time to think about the last game. I like to take up responsibility and learn from it. Acceptance is the biggest key to learn in life."
Appreciating wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha for his wonderful glove work, Pandya added:
"I have always found Wriddhi as one of the best wicket-keepers I have played with. It's not easy to pick Rashid and Noor's deliveries. At the end of the day, we know we have to be professionals."
GT will next face LSG on Monday, May 7, in Ahmedabad. The defending champions' fans would be hoping there is more big-hitting to come from Hardik.
