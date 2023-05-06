"Beast Hardik is back"- Fans hail GT captain after his big-hitting prowess resurfaces in thumping win over RR in IPL 2023

Hardik Pandya played a blazing cameo against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday, May 5, to help Gujarat Titans (GT) finish their chase in just 13.5 overs. Many questioned the big-hitting and finishing abilities of the GT captain after his team lost their previous match against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Hardik had remained unbeaten on 59 in that chase. After the match, he took ownership of the loss and did not shy away from accepting his shortcomings. The all-rounder made amends quickly and played a blistering knock against RR to make quick work of the paltry chase.

Hardik Pandya proved his naysayers wrong by exhibiting his fierce big-hitting prowess as he smashed three sixes and a four in a single over against world-class spinner Adam Zampa.

He then hit a four each against Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin en route to 39 off just 15 balls as GT scaled down RR's total of 118 in the 14th over itself.

Hardik's knock caught the attention of fans as they were delighted to witness him returning to his aggressive avatar after playing an anchor role in IPL 2023 so far. They expressed their reactions on the same through Twitter.

Here are some of the most noteworthy tweets:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Hardik Pandya smashed 6, 4, 6, 6, 1 against Zampa.



CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Hardik Pandya said "I couldn't finish the match, I take the responsibility for this loss". (In last match vs DC).



Hardik Pandya - 39*(15) in successful run chase. (In this match vs RR).



Sir BoiesX 🕯 @BoiesX45



NRR Of GT

NRR Of RR

#GTvsRR This is the Hardik Pandya everyone wants to see. Kungfu Pandya is back.NRR Of GTNRR Of RR This is the Hardik Pandya everyone wants to see. Kungfu Pandya is back.NRR Of GT 📈NRR Of RR 📉#GTvsRR https://t.co/znzRoFvxEo

Ridhima Pathak @PathakRidhima Answers for those who questioned his intent and capabilities.🫡 #IPL2023 Hardik Pandya was in his peak form today.Answers for those who questioned his intent and capabilities.🫡 #RRvsGT Hardik Pandya was in his peak form today. 🔥Answers for those who questioned his intent and capabilities.🫡 #RRvsGT #IPL2023 https://t.co/VMc4uyCodh

Rahul Sharma @CricFnatic This is the Hardik Pandya everyone wants to see.



A complete onslaught against Adam Zampa. 23 runs in 5 balls, that's more like it.



Hardik's way of saying that I'm still worthy as a pinch hitter. This is the Hardik Pandya everyone wants to see. A complete onslaught against Adam Zampa. 23 runs in 5 balls, that's more like it. Hardik's way of saying that I'm still worthy as a pinch hitter. https://t.co/bVw9mgEOF4

Dennis🕸 @DenissForReal

Hardik Pandya Pel raha Hardik Pandya Pel raha 😍😍 https://t.co/d7ix3Za0EZ

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla Hardik Pandya seems to have taken all the criticism about his anchoring role to heart, showing flashes of his old finishing form!!



Good for us! Hardik Pandya seems to have taken all the criticism about his anchoring role to heart, showing flashes of his old finishing form!! Good for us!

Rahul Sharma @CricFnatic 2017 🤝🏻 2023



Hardik Pandya against Adam Zampa



Naman Agarwal @CoverDrivenFor4 This - 39(15)* - was Hardik Pandya's first 30+ score at 150+ SR while chasing in IPL since his mad knock of 91(34) vs KKR in 2019. This is also the first time he has hit more than 2 sixes while chasing since that innings. This - 39(15)* - was Hardik Pandya's first 30+ score at 150+ SR while chasing in IPL since his mad knock of 91(34) vs KKR in 2019. This is also the first time he has hit more than 2 sixes while chasing since that innings.

Vansh @vanshtweetz Call him Dandya,Call him Arrogant,Troll him but just know he will shut you guys everytime you do so.

Take a bow - Hardik Pandya Call him Dandya,Call him Arrogant,Troll him but just know he will shut you guys everytime you do so.Take a bow - Hardik Pandya https://t.co/rv8yzdRxY6

Prithwish @PrithwishTweetz



" HARD HITTING PANDYA ", that we all wanted 🤍

#HardikPandya #GTvRR This side of Hardik Pandya >>>>" HARD HITTING PANDYA ", that we all wanted This side of Hardik Pandya >>>>" HARD HITTING PANDYA ", that we all wanted 💖💙🤍#HardikPandya #GTvRR https://t.co/8dxnAkPOQk

Laksh Sharma @im_laksh_18



Gujarat Titans is Here to Rule🥵🥵



#RRvsGT #HardikPandya Another Match Another Victory For Captain GoatandyaGujarat Titans is Here to Rule🥵🥵 Another Match Another Victory For Captain Goatandya 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Gujarat Titans is Here to Rule🥵🥵😍😍😍😍#RRvsGT #HardikPandya https://t.co/zP9HmBasqd

Prisha @Prisha__Kaur



Beast Hardik Is Back ❣️🥂



#RRvsGT #HardikPandya Jab Samundar Me Khamosi Cha Jaye Tab Samgh lena Toofan aane wala hai!!! IBeast Hardik Is Back❣️🥂 Jab Samundar Me Khamosi Cha Jaye Tab Samgh lena Toofan aane wala hai!!! I 🔝👊👊👊Beast Hardik Is Back 👑❣️🥂#RRvsGT #HardikPandya https://t.co/AzAeybfGWI

:) @MrUnknown3307

Bhai Hardik 50-60 runs nhi chahiye aisi innings chahiye bss! 🛐

#RRvGT #HardikPandya Seriously!Bhai Hardik 50-60 runs nhi chahiye aisi innings chahiye bss! 🛐 Seriously! 😭🔥Bhai Hardik 50-60 runs nhi chahiye aisi innings chahiye bss! 🛐#RRvGT #HardikPandya

"I made some bad error in judgement in the last game" - Hardik Pandya

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Hardik Pandya opened up about his mistakes in the previous game, stating that acceptance is a vital part of the learning curve. He shed light on the team environment, saying:

"We're relaxed if you're doing your job. If you're just too casual on the park sometimes, we have to pull our socks up. On the ground, we can be a little strict. I made some bad error in judgement in the last game. Today, I think my job was half-done by the time Shubman got out. But at the same time, I had a lot of time to think about the last game. I like to take up responsibility and learn from it. Acceptance is the biggest key to learn in life."

Appreciating wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha for his wonderful glove work, Pandya added:

"I have always found Wriddhi as one of the best wicket-keepers I have played with. It's not easy to pick Rashid and Noor's deliveries. At the end of the day, we know we have to be professionals."

GT will next face LSG on Monday, May 7, in Ahmedabad. The defending champions' fans would be hoping there is more big-hitting to come from Hardik.

