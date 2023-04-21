Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja produced a sensational spell of 3/22 in four overs during an IPL 2023 match against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). This performance from the leading all-rounder lit up the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 21.

SRH got off to a solid start with a brisk 35-run opening partnership before seamer Akash Singh dismissed English batsman Harry Brook. The wicket did not slow SRH down as they laid a good foundation, getting to 70-1 in nine overs.

With a score of above 170 looking imminent, Ravindra Jadeja broke the back of SRH's batting innings with a superb spell. He picked up the key wickets of a well-set Abhishek Sharma, along with dangerous players Rahul Tripathi and Mayank Agarwal. That period of play put the brakes on the SunRisers' scoring rate and restricted them to a paltry 134-7 in their 20 overs.

Jadeja's spell drew high praise from fans, with many calling him CSK's most valuable player and the world's best all-rounder. Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

Wickets of Jadeja in IPL 2023:



Hardik

Ishan

Green

Tilak

Padikkal

Samson

Abhishek

Tripathi



Hardik
Ishan
Green
Tilak
Padikkal
Samson
Abhishek
Tripathi

WHAT A SEASON FOR JADEJA THE BOWLER.

It's inexplainable how important Jadeja is for CSK this year

Only bowler in the middle overs getting wickets consistently

Only bowler in the middle overs getting wickets consistently

And not to forget what a fielder

Abhishek, Markram, Mayank, Tripathi all are good batters against spin but tonight all of them are clueless against Cunning Jadeja & Theekshana, this shows how the homework done by CSK



𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗝𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗷𝗮 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗶𝘀 𝗦𝗜𝗠𝗣𝗟𝗬 𝗔𝗪𝗘𝗦𝗢𝗠𝗘

Sir Anthoni @imAnthoni_ ⚔️



CSK bowlers completed their quota of 20 overs in just 94 minutes.

The quickest for a team in IPL 2023.



Where "Sir Jadeja" took only 8 min for his 4 overs 🦁

Where "Sir Jadeja" took only 8 min for his 4 overs

Vikram Rajput @iVikramRajput



4-0-28-1, 1-0-14-0, 4-0-20-3, 4-0-21-2, 4-0-37-0, 4-0-22-3



Dedication, focus.. that's Jadeja..



Remember, he was down with injury couple of months ago and now he is back with bang. What a player !



Dedication, focus.. that's Jadeja..

Remember, he was down with injury couple of months ago and now he is back with bang. What a player !

Ravindra Jadeja has been in impressive bowling form this season, picking up nine wickets in six matches at an average of 15.78 and an economy rate of just 6.76. He was the Man of the Match in CSK's second win of the season against the Mumbai Indians (MI), where the left-arm spinner picked up similar figures, 3/20 in his four overs.

CSK have made an impressive start to their IPL campaign, winning three out of five games, and currently sit third in the points table.

"You're good, just be fearless" - CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube reveals MS Dhoni's message to him

Shivam Dube's batting has been a game-changer for CSK this season.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shivam Dube credited skipper MS Dhoni for his performances with the bat this season. He revealed Dhoni's message before the season, helping him play fearless cricket.

In a video shared by the Super Kings, Dube said:

"Mahi Bhai (MS Dhoni) once told me something and those are the most encouraging and motivating words for me - 'You're good, just be fearless'. The last IPL was the best IPL of my career till now. I got the chance to show what I can do. When I played against LSG, I've got the confidence that I can achieve something at this level. And I felt that can be the cricketer which I think I am."

He continued:

"I started feeling that. I can score runs at this stage. And the position where I bat gives me enough time. I have a lot of chances and that gave me a lot of self-confidence. And the innings [of] 95 against RCB was a great confidence booster for me."

Dube has been with the Chennai Super Kings since last year and has predominantly batted up the order at No. 4 this season.

He scored 289 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 16.22 last season and has continued his form this season, scoring 134 runs at a healthy average of 26.80 at a strike rate of 139.58.

