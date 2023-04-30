A controversial decision from the third umpire in the penultimate over of the IPL 2023 clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) grabbed fans' attention.

PBKS finisher Jitesh Sharma (21 off 10 balls) attempted a big hit off Tushar Deshpande's bowling towards the long-on region. Substitute CSK fielder Shaik Rasheed took the catch, but due to the momentum, he went backwards with the ball in his hands, near the rope.

The on-field umpires asked the third umpire to confirm whether Rasheed's foot touched the boundary rope. After examining a few replays, the third umpire ruled in favor of CSK by adjudging it a clean catch.

Fans were quite surprised with the decision as they felt that the fielder's foot slightly grazed the ropes. They expressed their reactions on the matter through Twitter. Here are some of the best responses:

𝗔𝘆𝘂𝘀𝗵 🇮🇳 @RofiedAyush

#CSKvPBKS Umpire was so high that he was saying boundary line was not moved , broo its a six even if a single foot finger touched to boundary while taking the catch ! Umpire was so high that he was saying boundary line was not moved , broo its a six even if a single foot finger touched to boundary while taking the catch !#CSKvPBKS https://t.co/ndzkgts58x

Bharat Sundaresan @beastieboy07 #IPL2023 “That is of no use to me”. Love the honesty from the third umpire on the replay angle #CSKvPBKS “That is of no use to me”. Love the honesty from the third umpire on the replay angle #CSKvPBKS #IPL2023

David Choudhary @DAVIDDAHIYA6 #CSKvPBKS When the camera person showed the other angle to whom the third umpire responded this angle is of no use I show the deflection of cushion from that angle ,well paid #csk When the camera person showed the other angle to whom the third umpire responded this angle is of no use I show the deflection of cushion from that angle ,well paid #csk #CSKvPBKS

Archer @poserarcher Third umpire tried too hard but in the end they couldn't stop Pbks what a chase.. Jitesh Third umpire tried too hard but in the end they couldn't stop Pbks what a chase.. Jitesh ❤️❤️

Z @zhashank Investigate that third umpire ffs! Investigate that third umpire ffs! https://t.co/GMYCX1iPJz

Hemanthn17 @Hemanthn173

Payment Successfully Done To 3rd Umpire

#CSKvPBKS Once Fixers Always FixersPayment Successfully Done To 3rd Umpire Once Fixers Always FixersPayment Successfully Done To 3rd Umpire #CSKvPBKS https://t.co/kOUcJ8Zs3W

Harminder @21harminder Even with 2 favourable decisions from the umpire, csk couldn't win. Even with 2 favourable decisions from the umpire, csk couldn't win.

Abhinav Singh @AbhinavLifestyl

3rd umpire is CSK & Dhoni fan 🤣 It was six3rd umpire is CSK & Dhoni fan 🤣 It was six😂😂3rd umpire is CSK & Dhoni fan 🤣

Rahul Sharma @rahulcrictalk Six it is but umpire will gave in favour of CSK Six it is but umpire will gave in favour of CSK

Ram Laal @raamlaalsaaab

#CSKvsPBKS Well brought umpire by csk. Clearly visible touch Well brought umpire by csk. Clearly visible touch#CSKvsPBKS

sachin @chartsdata1 Umpire conveniently said rope didn't moved without zooming it's clearly favorsim towards csk Umpire conveniently said rope didn't moved without zooming it's clearly favorsim towards csk https://t.co/48WNnfJBCd

psycharious @apprentice_star @RofiedAyush Still CSK lost despite the umpire being on their side @RofiedAyush Still CSK lost despite the umpire being on their side

ಶ್ರೇಯಸ್ ಮೇಟಿಕುರ್ಕೆ @shreyasms Even with umpire on csk side they couldn’t win 🤣🤣🤣 Even with umpire on csk side they couldn’t win 🤣🤣🤣

Cric_fan @Cricfan66779830 @Koksalviz I have clearly noticed. Indian third umpire has been biased towards CSK. @Koksalviz I have clearly noticed. Indian third umpire has been biased towards CSK.

AYAAN @ayaan220203 csk hai to koi kuch nhi bolega Bharath Ramaraj @Fancricket12 I thought the spike on the boot had just touched the rope. A little bit of mud?? I thought the spike on the boot had just touched the rope. A little bit of mud?? Mi ka saath hote to umpire wala joke aajatacsk hai to koi kuch nhi bolega twitter.com/Fancricket12/s… Mi ka saath hote to umpire wala joke aajata 😂😂😂 csk hai to koi kuch nhi bolega twitter.com/Fancricket12/s…

Sikandar Raza and Shahrukh Khan take PBKS home in the final over vs. CSK after Jitesh's controversial dismissal

Sikandar Raza celebrates after taking his team to a win over CSK [Image: IPL]

CSK batted first in the contest and scored 200/4 in 20 overs. Devon Conway (92) continued his great form by playing another magnificent knock in the top order for the yellow franchise.

In reply, Prabhsimran Singh (42) and Shikhar Dhawan (28) gave Punjab a brisk start with a 50-run opening partnership. Ravindra Jadeja (2/32) and other CSK bowlers brought their side back into the contest in the middle overs.

Liam Livingstone (40), Sam Curran (29), and Jitesh Sharma (21) played crucial cameos and kept PBKS in the chase. Sikandar Raza (13*) and Shahrukh Khan (2*) finished the match off the final ball as Punjab won marginally by four wickets.

Speaking after the match, Raza said:

"Every time you win a match for your team, you do well. Very happy with winning the game for the team. (Final ball chat) I was just looking at a lot of arms being waved from the dressing room. Maybe it was something to do with retiring. I'll find out more once I get into the dressing room."

He added:

"With Shahrukh on the other side, we knew we were going to have to run for everything. When Livi took charge, that was the momentum shift. Jitesh has been striking really well in the IPL and that's why he got the promotion. The couple of sixes he hit came at the right time for us. I was trying to hit a four and a six, but I don't think I was succeeding there."

