A controversial decision from the third umpire in the penultimate over of the IPL 2023 clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) grabbed fans' attention.
PBKS finisher Jitesh Sharma (21 off 10 balls) attempted a big hit off Tushar Deshpande's bowling towards the long-on region. Substitute CSK fielder Shaik Rasheed took the catch, but due to the momentum, he went backwards with the ball in his hands, near the rope.
The on-field umpires asked the third umpire to confirm whether Rasheed's foot touched the boundary rope. After examining a few replays, the third umpire ruled in favor of CSK by adjudging it a clean catch.
Fans were quite surprised with the decision as they felt that the fielder's foot slightly grazed the ropes. They expressed their reactions on the matter through Twitter. Here are some of the best responses:
Sikandar Raza and Shahrukh Khan take PBKS home in the final over vs. CSK after Jitesh's controversial dismissal
CSK batted first in the contest and scored 200/4 in 20 overs. Devon Conway (92) continued his great form by playing another magnificent knock in the top order for the yellow franchise.
In reply, Prabhsimran Singh (42) and Shikhar Dhawan (28) gave Punjab a brisk start with a 50-run opening partnership. Ravindra Jadeja (2/32) and other CSK bowlers brought their side back into the contest in the middle overs.
Liam Livingstone (40), Sam Curran (29), and Jitesh Sharma (21) played crucial cameos and kept PBKS in the chase. Sikandar Raza (13*) and Shahrukh Khan (2*) finished the match off the final ball as Punjab won marginally by four wickets.
Speaking after the match, Raza said:
"Every time you win a match for your team, you do well. Very happy with winning the game for the team. (Final ball chat) I was just looking at a lot of arms being waved from the dressing room. Maybe it was something to do with retiring. I'll find out more once I get into the dressing room."
He added:
"With Shahrukh on the other side, we knew we were going to have to run for everything. When Livi took charge, that was the momentum shift. Jitesh has been striking really well in the IPL and that's why he got the promotion. The couple of sixes he hit came at the right time for us. I was trying to hit a four and a six, but I don't think I was succeeding there."
