"New member in Dhoni's fan club" - Fans react as MS Dhoni spotted playing golf with Donald Trump 

Former India captain MS Dhoni, who is enjoying a vacation in the United States of America (USA), was recently spotted playing golf with former US President Donald Trump (subject to fact checking).

The development came after the legendary wicketkeeper-batter graced his presence during the game between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev in the ongoing US Open.

According to an X (formerly known as Twitter) user, Trump hosted a golf match for the legendary cricketer.

In a picture, the duo can be seen posing for a picture. While Dhoni wore a sky-blue polo T-shirt, Trump opted for a white T-shirt. The duo twinned in black pants and matching white sneakers.

Fans on X were ecstatic with MS Dhoni and Donald Trump’s golf video. One user wrote:

"Donal Trump, new member in Dhoni's fan club."

Here are some of the other best reactions:

For the uninitiated, Trump shared a close relationship with India during his reign as US President. He paid a visit to India and attended an event at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in February 2020. In a viral video, he took the name of legendary Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

MS Dhoni’s record in numbers

MS Dhoni is the most successful India captain, having won all three limited-overs ICC trophies – 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

Dhoni, who made his India debut in December 2004, played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is, scoring 17266 across formats, including 16 tons and 108 half-centuries.

The wicketkeeper-batter is the only sixth India cricketer to score over 10,000 runs in the 50-over format. His last game came against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semifinal.

Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. The 42-year-old, however, continues to play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

As a skipper, Dhoni has won 133 out of 227 IPL games. He recently led the Super Kings to their record fifth IPL trophy, equal with Mumbai Indians (MI). He is one of the few players to score over 5,000 runs in the T20 extravaganza.