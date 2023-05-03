"Ye Hardik Pandya Dhoni bante bante Dinesh Karthik bhi nahi ban paya"- Fans slam GT captain after his unbeaten fifty in unsuccessful chase vs DC 

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya faced the wrath of the fans after he remained unbeaten in an unsuccessful run-chase against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday, May 2.
After opting to bat first on a sluggish track, DC managed to score 130/8 in 20 overs. Aman Hakim Khan (51), Axar Patel (27), and Ripal Patel (23) were the top contributors for the Capitals in the batting department.
Mohammed Shami (4/11) bowled a sensational spell with the new ball and picked up four wickets to trigger a collapse in the opposition's batting order.
GT then got off to a poor start as Khaleel Ahmed bowled a wicket maiden, dismissing their opener Wriddhiman Saha for a 6-ball duck. Hardik Pandya walked into bat at number 3 and hit Khaleel for three fours in his second over to get his side going in the tricky chase.
However, the GT captain kept losing partners at the other end as his team found themselves in trouble at 32/4. Hardik slipped into the anchor role and tried to take the game deep by building a 62-run partnership with Abhinav Manohar (26).
Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel strangled the run flow in the middle overs with their tight bowling, as Hardik and Abhinav found it difficult to go big against them.
Hardik Pandya reached his half-century off 44 balls in the 17th over and looked determined to finish the job.
Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, and Ishant Sharma did not let him achieve that as they bowled three wonderful overs to seal the game for the Delhi Capitals. GT could only reach 125/6 in 20 overs and lost the match by five runs. Pandya remained stranded at the crease, scoring 59 runs from 53 balls.
Fans were disappointed with Hardik Pandya's unbeaten knock in the losing cause and slammed him for lack of intent in his innings. They expressed such opinions through their reactions on Twitter.
Full ownership from my side because I could not finish it: Hardik Pandya
Speaking after the conclusion of the match, Hardik Pandya took responsibility for the loss and said:
"We would have taken 129 on any given day. Just lost a couple of wickets and in the end, Rahul got us back. I tried my best in the end but it was not to be. Full marks to them and full ownership from my side because I could not finish it."
The defending champions will next face the Rajasthan Royals on May 5. They are still at the top of the table, with 12 points from nine matches, having won six and lost three.
