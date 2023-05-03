"Ye Hardik Pandya Dhoni bante bante Dinesh Karthik bhi nahi ban paya"- Fans slam GT captain after his unbeaten fifty in unsuccessful chase vs DC 

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya faced the wrath of the fans after he remained unbeaten in an unsuccessful run-chase against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday, May 2.

After opting to bat first on a sluggish track, DC managed to score 130/8 in 20 overs. Aman Hakim Khan (51), Axar Patel (27), and Ripal Patel (23) were the top contributors for the Capitals in the batting department.

Mohammed Shami (4/11) bowled a sensational spell with the new ball and picked up four wickets to trigger a collapse in the opposition's batting order.

GT then got off to a poor start as Khaleel Ahmed bowled a wicket maiden, dismissing their opener Wriddhiman Saha for a 6-ball duck. Hardik Pandya walked into bat at number 3 and hit Khaleel for three fours in his second over to get his side going in the tricky chase.

However, the GT captain kept losing partners at the other end as his team found themselves in trouble at 32/4. Hardik slipped into the anchor role and tried to take the game deep by building a 62-run partnership with Abhinav Manohar (26).

Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel strangled the run flow in the middle overs with their tight bowling, as Hardik and Abhinav found it difficult to go big against them.

Hardik Pandya reached his half-century off 44 balls in the 17th over and looked determined to finish the job.

Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, and Ishant Sharma did not let him achieve that as they bowled three wonderful overs to seal the game for the Delhi Capitals. GT could only reach 125/6 in 20 overs and lost the match by five runs. Pandya remained stranded at the crease, scoring 59 runs from 53 balls.

Fans were disappointed with Hardik Pandya's unbeaten knock in the losing cause and slammed him for lack of intent in his innings. They expressed such opinions through their reactions on Twitter.

Here are some of the top ones:

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy



Today it's his bestie Hardik Pandya with same masterclass of 59(53)* for same result 🫡 twitter.com/TukTuk_Academy… TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy

Pressure is highest,

Crowds are the loudest,

The best will arrive,

The strongest will survive,

The greatest will thrive,

The KL RAHUL , Man of big matches, Take a bow ‍♂️ #LSGvGT When the lights are brightest,Pressure is highest,Crowds are the loudest,The best will arrive,The strongest will survive,The greatest will thrive,The KL RAHUL , Man of big matches, Take a bow‍♂️ When the lights are brightest,Pressure is highest,Crowds are the loudest,The best will arrive,The strongest will survive,The greatest will thrive,The KL RAHUL , Man of big matches, Take a bow🙇‍♂️🔥🔥 #LSGvGT https://t.co/ucROSekozJ Some days back Prof. KL ignited the fire by playing "mature inning under pressure when Wickets falling from other ends" 68 off 61 balls in chase of 135 to made sure his team lose that,Today it's his bestie Hardik Pandya with same masterclass of 59(53)* for same result 🫡 #GTvDC Some days back Prof. KL ignited the fire by playing "mature inning under pressure when Wickets falling from other ends" 68 off 61 balls in chase of 135 to made sure his team lose that,Today it's his bestie Hardik Pandya with same masterclass of 59(53)* for same result 🫡 #GTvDC twitter.com/TukTuk_Academy… https://t.co/slyUUCQXa1

Kunal Yadav @kunaalyaadav



#GTvDC #IPL2023 They will critises and troll KL Rahul but Hardik Pandya. 131 ke chase mein not out and team haar gyi. They will critises and troll KL Rahul but Hardik Pandya. 131 ke chase mein not out and team haar gyi. 😷#GTvDC #IPL2023 https://t.co/13YPe6Q4VZ

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



For GT - 3 Sixes in 233 balls (Overall)

For MI - 3 Sixes in 4 balls (In 1 match)



Difference Hardik Pandya While Chasing in IPLFor GT - 3 Sixes in 233 balls (Overall)For MI - 3 Sixes in 4 balls (In 1 match)Difference Hardik Pandya While Chasing in IPLFor GT - 3 Sixes in 233 balls (Overall)For MI - 3 Sixes in 4 balls (In 1 match)Difference 😮 https://t.co/gl0BwlqYOX

aman @bilateral_bully #GTvDC



Hardik Pandya : I will hit you for 3 sixes in last over



Ishant Sharma : Hardik Pandya : I will hit you for 3 sixes in last overIshant Sharma : #GTvDC Hardik Pandya : I will hit you for 3 sixes in last overIshant Sharma : https://t.co/1khcaRbdzC

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians was different gravy. Sadly he's not the same batter after injury. Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians was different gravy. Sadly he's not the same batter after injury.

Aryan 🦥 @iAryan_Sharma Hardik Pandya before coming to bat against DC : Hardik Pandya before coming to bat against DC : https://t.co/R3cRuv5Dok

Sonu @Sonu_jat18 saari Captaincy haar over mein boundary rope se nehra karta hai aur runs baki player bana dete hai aur ye Bach jata hai waah 🏻



#Hardikpandya #GTvsDC Hardik pandya Exposed Today without Miller and other batters he can't finish a single game and people Call him great Captainsaari Captaincy haar over mein boundary rope se nehra karta hai aur runs baki player bana dete hai aur ye Bach jata hai waah Hardik pandya Exposed Today without Miller and other batters he can't finish a single game and people Call him great Captain 😂 saari Captaincy haar over mein boundary rope se nehra karta hai aur runs baki player bana dete hai aur ye Bach jata hai waah 👏🏻#Hardikpandya #GTvsDC https://t.co/lfkppqJ8CH

Manan @mananthakurr All I wanted to say let's laugh at Hardik Pandya 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 All I wanted to say let's laugh at Hardik Pandya 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Mohsin Kamal @64MohsinKamal #GTvDC It was a match-losing knock by Hardik Pandya! No intent shown whatsoever! Not acceptable at all! #IPL2023 It was a match-losing knock by Hardik Pandya! No intent shown whatsoever! Not acceptable at all! #IPL2023 #GTvDC

Vish 🫡 @vixsh_

Hardik Pandya highlights vs Delhi Capitals Hardik Pandya highlights vs Delhi Capitals 🔥https://t.co/sRa2EKI3iI

Rekha @sameera2802



#GTvDC Let's Laugh at Hardik Pandya who can't finish against minnow side like DC 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 Let's Laugh at Hardik Pandya who can't finish against minnow side like DC 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡#GTvDC https://t.co/zgtzgw50VK

Pulkit🇮🇳 @pulkit5Dx Captain Inning by Hardik Pandya Captain Inning by Hardik Pandya🔥 https://t.co/sbzLtaTq8i

CricBusters @realCricBusters

David Warner (118.46)

KL Rahul (113.22)

Hardik Pandya (117.03)



#GTvsDC | #DCvsGT | #IPL2023 | #CricketTwitter Of all the players who have scored more than 200 runs in IPL 2023, only 3 have a strike rate below 120.David Warner (118.46)KL Rahul (113.22)Hardik Pandya (117.03) Of all the players who have scored more than 200 runs in IPL 2023, only 3 have a strike rate below 120.David Warner (118.46)KL Rahul (113.22)Hardik Pandya (117.03)#GTvsDC | #DCvsGT | #IPL2023 | #CricketTwitter

sonu gupta @sonugup77239473 Aaj ak Naya kl Rahul dikha aur wo hai hardik pandya Aaj ak Naya kl Rahul dikha aur wo hai hardik pandya

Ƥ @Pallette_ Captain leading from front just like KL Rahul Hardik Pandya todayCaptain leading from front just like KL Rahul Hardik Pandya today 😄 Captain leading from front just like KL Rahul https://t.co/A5RxRJ8Dhj

Hooman @mehuhooman Lgta h Aaj hardik pandya bhi dhoni banne chale the ...ekdum deep lekr gye game Lgta h Aaj hardik pandya bhi dhoni banne chale the ...ekdum deep lekr gye game

Surya _ सूर्या @GoluTheroy



Dhoni ek hi hai ar rahega koi Dhoni nahi ban Sakta



#GTvsDC #DCvsGT #Dhoni Ye Hardik pandya Dhoni bante bante Dinesh Karthik bhi nahi ban payaDhoni ek hi hai ar rahega koi Dhoni nahi ban Sakta Ye Hardik pandya Dhoni bante bante Dinesh Karthik bhi nahi ban paya Dhoni ek hi hai ar rahega koi Dhoni nahi ban Sakta ❤️#GTvsDC #DCvsGT #Dhoni

Full ownership from my side because I could not finish it: Hardik Pandya

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, Hardik Pandya took responsibility for the loss and said:

"We would have taken 129 on any given day. Just lost a couple of wickets and in the end, Rahul got us back. I tried my best in the end but it was not to be. Full marks to them and full ownership from my side because I could not finish it."

The defending champions will next face the Rajasthan Royals on May 5. They are still at the top of the table, with 12 points from nine matches, having won six and lost three.

