Fans troll SRH after their dismal performance against CSK in IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) suffered a deflating loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday, April 21, at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. It was their fourth defeat in six matches so far this season, and they find themselves in ninth position in the points table, just above the Delhi Capitals.

The batting department has been their kryptonite on most occasions in IPL 2023. They went in with a fresh opening pair of Harry Brook (18) and Abhishek Sharma (34) this time around as Chennai captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to field first.

The new opening pair did no wonders as they managed a 35-run partnership in 4.2 overs before Harry Brook perished, trying for quick runs. The middle-order batters then struggled miserably against the quality CSK spinners, as they even found trouble rotating the strike, let alone hitting boundaries.

Ravindra Jadeja (3/22) bowled a sensational spell and choked the run flow in the middle overs. Other Chennai bowlers complemented his efforts well from the other end by keeping things tight.

SRH eventually got to 134/7 after 20 overs and ended up with a below-par score. Devon Conway (77* off 57 balls) then hit a magnificent half-century and helped CSK cruise towards the target in the penultimate over.

SRH fans were disappointed with their team's poor performance against CSK. They slammed the franchise through their reactions on Twitter.

Here are some of the best ones:

R R @RacchaRidhvik SRH next two matches are with 10th placed Delhi SRH next two matches are with 10th placed Delhi https://t.co/ZYbFr0KiLQ

Random Cricket Stats @randomcricstat DC vs SRH battle for 9th

DC vs SRH battle for 9thhttps://t.co/vYFdfBWMxE

HarshaOnline @HarshaOnline3 @SunRisers Other IPL Teams are playing to enter into the top 4. We #SRH are helping them in the best possible way including humble assistance from the SRH team selection & management. Pls pls we request the #SUNTV mgmt to change them from #Hyderabad to something else. @SunRisers Other IPL Teams are playing to enter into the top 4. We #SRH are helping them in the best possible way including humble assistance from the SRH team selection & management. Pls pls we request the #SUNTV mgmt to change them from #Hyderabad to something else. 🙏 https://t.co/zbs0jyWPhS

retired ICT fan @anubhav__tweets according to a survey, 7 out of the 10 most boring games every IPL season feature SRH according to a survey, 7 out of the 10 most boring games every IPL season feature SRH

Master @arunkalyan5 SRH batting today SRH batting today https://t.co/alQ6busrN3

idlebrain jeevi @idlebrainjeevi



What do you guys think? I know that it’s easy to comment and difficult to play n execute. But, #SRH is doing everything wrong today. Batting order is wrong. Bowling order in Powerplay is very wrong.What do you guys think? I know that it’s easy to comment and difficult to play n execute. But, #SRH is doing everything wrong today. Batting order is wrong. Bowling order in Powerplay is very wrong.What do you guys think?

Rahul Dravid @wallkafan Being an SRH fan it makes it really hard for us to see the way our team bats even after having a very good batting line up. Heading into the tournament we were very excited with the team we made up at the auction after a disappointing batting order last season. Being an SRH fan it makes it really hard for us to see the way our team bats even after having a very good batting line up. Heading into the tournament we were very excited with the team we made up at the auction after a disappointing batting order last season.

SHEHZAD شهزاد @Esqueleto002

@SunRisers After watching a string of poor performances by my local team SRH, I urge that franchise owner Kavya Maaran sack existing support staff and hire Gacchibowli Diwakar as mentor immediately in order to achieve better outcomes. After watching a string of poor performances by my local team SRH, I urge that franchise owner Kavya Maaran sack existing support staff and hire Gacchibowli Diwakar as mentor immediately in order to achieve better outcomes. @SunRisers https://t.co/ZpsrV790y4

TheIdealCitizen @venugopal599 @SunRisers Srh team is as overhyped as Kavya Maran’s beauty … @SunRisers Srh team is as overhyped as Kavya Maran’s beauty …

"We let ourselves down with the bat"- SRH captain Aiden Markram

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Sunrisers skipper Aiden Markram reckoned that the batting unit had let the team down.

He opined that they failed to adapt to the conditions and build partnerships, which meant they fell short of almost 30 runs below par on the surface.

Markram said:

"Disappointed again, never nice to lose. We let ourselves down with the bat. We could not build partnerships of any substance and we struggled to put on a good total. (On the pitch) We certainly said it was not a 130-odd wicket. It was along the lines of 160."

He added:

"Partnerships were not there and it was tough to get momentum. They bowled really well in the middle overs, built pressure and did not give anything away. We knew they (spinners) would play a big role, it was about having your own plans. It was about situations on when to take them down or rotate the strike."

SRH will next play against DC on April 24 in Hyderabad.

