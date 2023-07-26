"Feels like something a loser would say" - Twitter roasts Harry Brook for saying entertaining fans matters more than winning Ashes

Harry Brook has opined that entertaining cricket fans matters more to England than winning the Tests against Australia. The England batter made this statement during a media interaction before the start of the fifth Test of Ashes 2023 series.
England failed to regain the Ashes urn at Emirates Old Trafford last week. Trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, England were in a commanding position in the Old Trafford Test before rain forced the match into a draw.
With England having no chance of regaining the urn, Harry Brook mentioned that entertaining fans mattered more to his team than winning the series.
“We’re not focused on winning as a side, we’re focused on making people enjoy watching and bringing Test cricket alive again,” Brook said.
The part of Harry Brook's statement where he said that England were not focused on winning did not go down well with fans on Twitter. Here's how the cricket universe roasted him for his statement:
"You can’t do anything about the weather" - Harry Brook comments on the drawn match in Manchester
As mentioned earlier, the previous Test of the Ashes 2023 series ended in a draw as rain abandoned the fifth day's play at the Emirates Old Trafford. Australia trailed by 61 runs in the second innings with only five wickets in hand at stumps on the fourth day.
Commenting on how rain won the fourth Ashes Test match in Manchester, Brook told reporters:
"We were dominating the game last week so if the game had played out, I would like to think we would have won. So if we can win this week, yeah it can be a moral victory.
"You can’t do anything about the weather. We were dominating and had it played out, I am sure we would have won. But the rain won last week," he concluded.
The fifth Test of Ashes 2023 starts tomorrow (July 27) in London, with Australia leading 2-1. The best result possible for England is a 2-2 draw. With ICC World Test Championship points on the line, England will be keen to end the series on a winning note.