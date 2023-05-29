"Fighting for both Orange and Purple Cap" - CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande faces wrath of fans after his costly spell in IPL 2023 final vs GT

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Tushar Deshpande struggled to get going in the all-important IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 29.

The right-arm fast bowler was taken to the cleaners by the Gujarat batters in the crucial encounter. Deshpande failed to pick up a single wicket and conceded 56 runs from his full quota of four overs, finishing with an economy rate of 14.00.

A number of fans took to social media, trolling Deshpande for his underwhelming performance in the biggest match of the season. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Vaibhav Jamar @JamarVaibhav of csk 🥲 @mufaddal_vohra Tushar Deshpande has almost same runs as rituraj gaikwad in this IPL . The goatof csk 🥲 @mufaddal_vohra Tushar Deshpande has almost same runs as rituraj gaikwad in this IPL . The goat 🐐 of csk 🥲

Savyasachi࿗ @Savyasanchi_ Ek orange cap toh Tushar Deshpande bhi deserve karta hai 🥲 #CSKvGT Ek orange cap toh Tushar Deshpande bhi deserve karta hai 🥲 #CSKvGT

Kush Rathod @kushrath0d10 Seeing Tushar Deshpande bowl even the sky is crying Seeing Tushar Deshpande bowl even the sky is crying 😭😭😭😭

idioticschool @idioticschool_ Breaking news : gill give to Tushar Deshpande orange cap 🧡 #IPL2023Final Breaking news : gill give to Tushar Deshpande orange cap 🧡 #IPL2023Final https://t.co/mGxVQbb2yP

Dinda Academy @academy_dinda

Congratulations Tushar Deshpande on an incredible season

Lord Dinda and Death over specialist Full Toss king Harshal Patel proud of you 🫡 50 runs in IPL final is no small deal.Congratulations Tushar Deshpande on an incredible seasonLord Dinda and Death over specialist Full Toss king Harshal Patel proud of you 🫡 50 runs in IPL final is no small deal.Congratulations Tushar Deshpande on an incredible season 💛Lord Dinda and Death over specialist Full Toss king Harshal Patel proud of you 🫡 https://t.co/KX6TZdbyj6

Raka Bhai @raka_bhaaii



#CSKvGT #IPL2023Finals Tushar Deshpande be like : Are bhai bowler hu ball se 50 banata hu Tushar Deshpande be like : Are bhai bowler hu ball se 50 banata hu 😜😜#CSKvGT #IPL2023Finals

ishika 🖤 @realishika_27



Respect Young Talent 🏻 Well deserved fifty for Tushar DeshpandeRespect Young Talent Well deserved fifty for Tushar Deshpande ❤️Respect Young Talent 💪🏻🔥

Aditya Sabnis @adityasabnis13 @tusharm99 Tushar Deshpande fighting for both orange and purple cap @tusharm99 Tushar Deshpande fighting for both orange and purple cap

LXSH @luckydmaniax @MuskanTweetsss Tushar Deshpande worst bowler in the CSK history. @MuskanTweetsss Tushar Deshpande worst bowler in the CSK history.

While Deshpande is the leading wicket-taker for CSK in IPL 2023 with 21 scalps in 16 matches, he has conceded 564 runs, the most by any bowler in a single season of the league.

GT post highest-ever total in an IPL final

Chennai won the toss and decided to field first in Ahmedabad. Gujarat openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha kicked off the innings with a fantastic 67-run partnership.

Gill was the first batter to be dismissed in the contest. He was stumped by MS Dhoni off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling after scoring 39 runs. Saha went on to complete a brilliant half-century, mustering 54 runs before falling to Deepak Chahar.

However, it was Sai Sudharsan who stole the show. The left-handed batter walked out to bat at No. 3 and dazzled the viewers with his incredible knock. The southpaw missed out on a well-deserved century as he was dismissed at 96 (47 balls) in the final over of the innings.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda

Can CSK do it tonight? 🤔



📸: JioCinema/IPL



#IPL2023 #CSKvsGT #crickettwitter Highest total to chase in an IPL finalCan CSK do it tonight? 🤔📸: JioCinema/IPL Highest total to chase in an IPL final 👀Can CSK do it tonight? 🤔📸: JioCinema/IPL#IPL2023 #CSKvsGT #crickettwitter https://t.co/X6xtDEfdI9

Skipper Hardik Pandya also chipped in with a quick-fire cameo, remaining unbeaten on 21 off 12 deliveries. GT registered the highest-ever total in an IPL final, finishing 214/4 after 20 overs.

For CSK, Matheesha Pathirana picked up two wickets, while Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja bagged one scalp each. Maheesh Theekshana was the most economical bowler, giving away 36 runs in four overs.

