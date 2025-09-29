"Final match you perform what happening?" - Team India pacer, Tilak Varma join viral trend after India's stunning win in Asia Cup 2025 final [Watch]

Team India stars Arshdeep Singh and Tilak Varma re-created a viral trend after their stunning win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final. The Men in Blue beat Pakistan by five wickets to clinch the trophy on Sunday, September 28, in Dubai.Arshdeep and Tilak were sitting on the ground after the win. The pacer funnily asked the batter:&quot;Final match you perform what happening?&quot;Tilak Varma gave a hilarious response to the question.&quot;Nothing happening. There is no one. The ground is empty,&quot; he said.Arshdeep asked Tilak the question once again. This time around, Tilak replied:&quot;Lot of happening, unqiue celebration and lot of happening.&quot;The pacer burst into laughter on hearing the response. Watch the video below - View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPakistan batted first and got to a respectable total of 146. While they had started well, the Indian bowlers pulled things back dramatically. Kuldeep Yadav returned figures of 4/30 from four overs. Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakaravarthy supported him well with two wickets each.The Men in Blue were three down for 20 in the chase. However, Tilak Varma showcased his class under pressure. The left-hander struck an unbeaten 69 off 53 balls and finished the game for India. He was also awarded 'Player of the Match' for his sensational knock in the final.Tilak Varma's huge contribution in Asia Cup 2025Tilak Varma played a fabulous role for India, not just in the final but throughout the tournament. The 22-year-old made the most of every opportunity. He ended as their second-highest run-getter behind Abhishek Sharma.Tilak scored 213 runs from six innings at an average of 71 and a strike-rate of 131.48. He had played an impactful knock in the previous game against Sri Lanka as well, where he scored an unbeaten 49 off 34 balls.The left-hander has phenomenal numbers in successful T20I chases. In 11 matches, he has scored 370 runs at an average of 92.50 and a strike-rate of 134.54 with three half-centuries.Overall, Tilak has played 32 T20Is so far. He has piled on 962 runs at an average of 53.44 and a strike-rate of 149.14 with two hundreds and four fifties.