"Finally BCCI selectors in their senses" - Twitterati react as Sanju Samson returns to India's ODI squad for West Indies series

Sanju Samson was named in India's ODI squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies. The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) announced a 17-member squad for the 50-over fixtures on Friday, June 23.

The keeper-batter last played an ODI in November last year, scoring 36 runs off 36 balls against New Zealand in Auckland. Samson has been given yet another opportunity to prove his worth.

The 28-year-old will look to make the most of his chances on the road to the 2023 ICC World Cup, in an attempt to make the cut in India's squad for the showpiece event.

Following the announcement of India's squad for the West Indies ODIs, many fans took to social media to express their pleasure over Samson's inclusion. Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

Jetha Hi🏆tler @sterns_haschen

Go on champ do well @mufaddal_vohra Last opportunity for the lad to showcase some form before worldcupGo on champ do well @mufaddal_vohra Last opportunity for the lad to showcase some form before worldcup Go on champ do well

Azwathma @Azwathma BCCI @BCCI India’s ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… India’s ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/PGRexBAGFZ We are officially in Sanju Samson era twitter.com/BCCI/status/16… We are officially in Sanju Samson era twitter.com/BCCI/status/16…

Ayãn ✨ @wayward_ayan

It's time to knock on the doors of the world cup. Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra India's ODI squad against West Indies:



Rohit (C), Gill, Ruturaj, Kohli, Surya, Sanju, Kishan, Hardik, Shardul, Jadeja, Axar, Chahal, Kuldeep, Unadkat, Siraj, Umran and Mukesh Kumar. India's ODI squad against West Indies:Rohit (C), Gill, Ruturaj, Kohli, Surya, Sanju, Kishan, Hardik, Shardul, Jadeja, Axar, Chahal, Kuldeep, Unadkat, Siraj, Umran and Mukesh Kumar. Sanju SamsonIt's time to knock on the doors of the world cup. twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… Sanju Samson It's time to knock on the doors of the world cup. twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

Himanshu Pareek @Sports_Himanshu

#INDvsWI #CricketTwitter Legend Sanju Samson returns to Indian team after injury. Shows he is in the World Cup plans. Legend Sanju Samson returns to Indian team after injury. Shows he is in the World Cup plans. #INDvsWI #CricketTwitter

Sensational Samson @SensationSamson

Best of luck, hope they include you in playing 11

#SanjuSamson

#indvswi Finally our HERO is in the squadBest of luck, hope they include you in playing 11 Finally our HERO is in the squad ❤️❤️Best of luck, hope they include you in playing 11 ❤️❤️#SanjuSamson#indvswi https://t.co/RYNEnAYxGw

RohitBlade45 @ranzblade45



Finally BCCI selectors in their senses 🫡 @CricCrazyJohns Sanju Samson in the team 🥹🥹Finally BCCI selectors in their senses 🫡 @CricCrazyJohns Sanju Samson in the team 🥹🥹Finally BCCI selectors in their senses 🫡

Cric Fan @Cricketfan2ict @mufaddal_vohra He is in good form in ODIs and india need a middle order batsman at 4 in this world cup @mufaddal_vohra He is in good form in ODIs and india need a middle order batsman at 4 in this world cup

Sanju Samson was last seen in action during this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). The Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain had a decent campaign, scoring 362 runs in 12 innings at an average of 30.16.

India to play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is against West Indies

The Men in Blue will tour West Indies next month for a multi-format series. The two nations will compete in two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.

The two-match Test series will kick off at Windsor Park in Dominica on July 12. The opening encounter of the ODI series is slated to be played at Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 27, while the T20I rubber begins in Trinidad on August 3 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

The Indian selectors have announced the ODI and Test squads for the tour.

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

