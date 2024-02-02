"Finally got the sky to spread his wings" - Fans react as Rajat Patidar makes his Test debut against England in Visakhapatnam

Rajat Patidar made his Test debut after he was added to India's playing XI for the second Test of the ongoing five-match home series against England in Visakhapatnam on Friday, February 2.

The talented batter was not named in India's squad for the first two Tests. He was included as a late addition after former captain Virat Kohli opted out of the matches, citing personal reasons.

With KL Rahul also ruled out of the second Test due to pain in his right quadriceps, Patidar was slotted into the Men in Blue's middle order, as England lead 1-0. Several fans took to social media, expressing delight over the 30-year-old's inclusion.

Here are some of the top reactions:

It is worth mentioning that Rajat Patidar was in brilliant form for India 'A' in their first unofficial Test against England Lions last month, delivering a gutsy 151-run knock in the team's first innings.

India make three changes as Rajat Patidar, Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav are named in the playing XI for Visakhapatnam Test

India suffered a heartbreaking 28-run defeat in the Test series opener against England in Hyderabad, failing to chase down a 231-run target in the fourth innings.

To make matters worse for the hosts, senior players KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja were ruled out of the Visakhapatnam Test because of their respective injuries.

India made three changes to their playing XI, with Rajat Patidar, Mukesh Kumar, and Kuldeep Yadav coming in place of KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first. Explaining his decision, the Indian skipper said ahead of the match:

"We'll bat first. Looks a good pitch, the pitch will do its thing, we need to play good cricket. What happened in Hyderabad is history, we need to move on. We have spoken on things we need to do, now we need to execute on our plans."

Here are the playing XIs for IND vs ENG 2nd Test:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson

