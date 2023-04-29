"Finally justifying his 3D potential" - Fans erupt as Vijay Shankar steers GT to 7-wicket win over KKR with terrific knock

Fans were delighted with Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Vijay Shankar's sensational batting performance during their IPL 2023 fixture against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). GT won the game by seven wickets at Eden Gardens on Saturday, April 29.
Gujarat were chasing a tricky 180-run target in the clash. They needed their middle order to fire as they required 69 runs to win in the final six overs.
Shankar stepped up to the challenge, completing a fine half-century. The right-handed batter remained unbeaten on 51 off 24 deliveries. He hit five stunning sixes along with two fours during his entertaining knock.
He orchestrated a crucial partnership of 87* runs alongside David Miller to help GT chase down the total with seven wickets to spare in the 18th over.
Shankar received praise from all quarters for his heroics with the bat on Sunday. Here's how Twitterati reacted to his batting exploits:
Notably, Shankar has impressed many with the bat in this year's cash-rich league. With 199 runs from six outings, he is currently the second-highest run-getter for Gujarat in IPL 2023. He has an average of 49.75 along with a strike rate of 165.83.
GT climb to the top of IPL 2023 points table after their win over KKR
Gujarat have shown great consistency in the competition so far. The defending champions have climbed to the top of the points table following their comprehensive victory over KKR.
They have lost just two of their first eight matches, emerging as the team to beat. KKR, on the other hand, have disappointed their fans with their inconsistent performances this season.
Nitish Rana and Co. slumped to their sixth loss and have managed to win just three of their nine games in the ongoing edition. They are currently languishing in the seventh spot in the standings.
Gujarat will next take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 2. KKR, meanwhile, will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, May 4.
