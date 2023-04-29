"Finally justifying his 3D potential" - Fans erupt as Vijay Shankar steers GT to 7-wicket win over KKR with terrific knock

Fans were delighted with Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Vijay Shankar's sensational batting performance during their IPL 2023 fixture against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). GT won the game by seven wickets at Eden Gardens on Saturday, April 29.

Gujarat were chasing a tricky 180-run target in the clash. They needed their middle order to fire as they required 69 runs to win in the final six overs.

Shankar stepped up to the challenge, completing a fine half-century. The right-handed batter remained unbeaten on 51 off 24 deliveries. He hit five stunning sixes along with two fours during his entertaining knock.

He orchestrated a crucial partnership of 87* runs alongside David Miller to help GT chase down the total with seven wickets to spare in the 18th over.

Shankar received praise from all quarters for his heroics with the bat on Sunday. Here's how Twitterati reacted to his batting exploits:

Ajay @ajaykumar08 Lmao at keyboard warriors who were trolling Vijay Shankar last year Lmao at keyboard warriors who were trolling Vijay Shankar last year 😂😂😂👌

Cricket Cheating Academy @cheatingacademy Vijay Shankar & World Cup year is a great love story in Indian cricket. Vijay Shankar & World Cup year is a great love story in Indian cricket. https://t.co/h3UIme1iQx

Deepak Pandey @Deepakpandey160 #KKRvsGT Hardik should be really scared of Vijay Shankar.Kahi isbaar 3D chasme hardik ko na pehen ne pdein Hardik should be really scared of Vijay Shankar.Kahi isbaar 3D chasme hardik ko na pehen ne pdein 😂 #KKRvsGT

O'Range FIRE 🔥 Idhi @Sunrisers_Hyd Vijay Shankar has that capability from long



He didn't utilise it , that's it



3D mass today Vijay Shankar has that capability from long He didn't utilise it , that's it3D mass today https://t.co/htB7elfTMw

Cricketologist @AMP86793444 World Cup year and Vijay Shankar is hitting form. We have seen this before.



Feels like we are back in 2019…. World Cup year and Vijay Shankar is hitting form. We have seen this before. Feels like we are back in 2019….

Ansh Pateriya @PateriyaAnsh

#KKRvsGT KKR was prepared for Miller, Hardik but 3D player Vijay Shankar came out of syllabus 🤥 KKR was prepared for Miller, Hardik but 3D player Vijay Shankar came out of syllabus 🤥 #KKRvsGT

JAMES @ImJames_ Good to see Vijay Shankar backing his skills and playing a fantastic match winning knock.. Good to see Vijay Shankar backing his skills and playing a fantastic match winning knock..

Gowtham S @gowtham_sava

Well played GT. Truly a champion team 🏻

#KKRvsGT #IPL2023 This IPL is a comeback for many players and Vijay Shankar is one among them. Played a beautiful knock last time and today he gave his team a great win by scoring 51 in just 24 deliveries.Well played GT. Truly a champion team This IPL is a comeback for many players and Vijay Shankar is one among them. Played a beautiful knock last time and today he gave his team a great win by scoring 51 in just 24 deliveries. Well played GT. Truly a champion team👏🏻#KKRvsGT #IPL2023

tweetersaahab @tweeterpanchi @bhawnakohli5 Go Vijay Shankar.. make your place in the Indian team. @bhawnakohli5 Go Vijay Shankar.. make your place in the Indian team.

DRP 🇮🇳 @its_DRP Vijay Shankar >>>> Ben stokes



In This IPL till now Vijay Shankar >>>> Ben stokesIn This IPL till now

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen Vijay Shankar finally justifying his 3D potential, then! He has already played a couple of superb knocks in this season. Not sure whether it can lead to something more like an Indian team call up, but he needs to keep going like this! #IPL2023 Vijay Shankar finally justifying his 3D potential, then! He has already played a couple of superb knocks in this season. Not sure whether it can lead to something more like an Indian team call up, but he needs to keep going like this! #IPL2023

Notably, Shankar has impressed many with the bat in this year's cash-rich league. With 199 runs from six outings, he is currently the second-highest run-getter for Gujarat in IPL 2023. He has an average of 49.75 along with a strike rate of 165.83.

GT climb to the top of IPL 2023 points table after their win over KKR

Gujarat have shown great consistency in the competition so far. The defending champions have climbed to the top of the points table following their comprehensive victory over KKR.

They have lost just two of their first eight matches, emerging as the team to beat. KKR, on the other hand, have disappointed their fans with their inconsistent performances this season.

Nitish Rana and Co. slumped to their sixth loss and have managed to win just three of their nine games in the ongoing edition. They are currently languishing in the seventh spot in the standings.

Gujarat will next take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 2. KKR, meanwhile, will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, May 4.

Poll : 0 votes