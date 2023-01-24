"Finally the world is healing" - Fans erupt as Rohit Sharma scores an ODI hundred after 3 years

Rohit Sharma was finally able to end his century drought in ODIs as he smashed his 30th ODI hundred against New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday. The Indian captain couldn't kick on to get a big hundred, but he would be relieved that he was finally able to break the jinx.

Rohit wasn't out of form of late as he was getting off to quickfire starts regularly. But he wasn't able to convert those into big ones. However, he ensured that wasn't the case in Indore as he equalled Ricky Ponting's record of 30 ODI hundreds.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Rohit Sharma back to his vintage best. Some, however, were disappointed that he didn't kick on and get to a double hundred.

Here are some of the reactions:

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Rohit Sharma scored century but still we're not happy because he missed double century Rohit Sharma scored century but still we're not happy because he missed double century 😂

crickaddict45 @crickaddict45 Don't worry Rohitians today's inning was just trailor picture is still left double hundred will come soon from rohit sharma Don't worry Rohitians today's inning was just trailor picture is still left double hundred will come soon from rohit sharma 🔥

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Rohit Sharma has taught us, for every 2022, you'll have 2023. He's the biggest inspiration for me in my life. A CRICKETER WHO NEVER GAVE UP NO MATTER WHAT. @ImRo45 Rohit Sharma has taught us, for every 2022, you'll have 2023. He's the biggest inspiration for me in my life. A CRICKETER WHO NEVER GAVE UP NO MATTER WHAT. @ImRo45 ❤️

ႽẘΔS_ЯÍႽ🇮🇳 @mrchampion036z Century for Captain Rohit Sharma. The drought is over Century for Captain Rohit Sharma. The drought is over 💙💥 https://t.co/JZ7Jp9Mx5q

Un-Lucky @Luckyytweets People trolled Rohit Sharma for 86 trial matches & here he is today. My GOAT People trolled Rohit Sharma for 86 trial matches & here he is today. My GOAT 🐐❤️ https://t.co/7lh0oGmPJi

Ansh Shah @asmemesss ‍🩹 century after 3 years 🥹🥹🥹 I literally cried when Rohit sharma took that single to his 100. Finally the world is healing‍🩹 century after 3 years 🥹🥹🥹 I literally cried when Rohit sharma took that single to his 100. Finally the world is healing ❤️‍🩹 century after 3 years 🥹🥹🥹

David @CricketFreakD1 Get set to celebrate the greatness of Rohit Sharma again! The giant of the game is back for the destruction without a drop of sweat.



VINTAGE HITMAN is back. Get set to celebrate the greatness of Rohit Sharma again! The giant of the game is back for the destruction without a drop of sweat. VINTAGE HITMAN is back. https://t.co/w6hEvJHcfR

crickaddict45 @crickaddict45



Well played Ro

#RohitSharma𓃵 From this To thisWell played Ro From this To this Well played Ro ♥️#RohitSharma𓃵 https://t.co/R0iFDgnr2v

V // ICT Stan @Criclover_V

#IndvsNZ Rohit finally breaks Ponting's curse !! An ODI hundred after January 2020 , finally he got it Rohit finally breaks Ponting's curse !! An ODI hundred after January 2020 , finally he got it 💙#IndvsNZ https://t.co/jT903OC4Fn

Ansh Shah @asmemesss Teacher:- What does cricket teaches you?

Me:- It teaches me to never give up Teacher:- What does cricket teaches you?Me:- It teaches me to never give up https://t.co/slnrZhPIx7

Sandeep Kumar Boddapati @sandeepskb128

Back to what he can do and deliver

Superbly played 'Ro'arrrrrrrrrrBack to what he can do and deliverSuperbly played @ImRo45 'Ro'arrrrrrrrrr🔥🔥🔥 Back to what he can do and deliver Superbly played @ImRo45

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan from roHIT Sharma #IndvsNZ Ye to hona hi thafrom roHIT Sharma Ye to hona hi tha 💯 from roHIT Sharma 👏 #IndvsNZ

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Rohit Sharma scored 101 in 85 balls with 9 fours and 6 sixes. A stupendous knock by the captain, the drought finally over for The Hitman.



Well played, Rohit! Rohit Sharma scored 101 in 85 balls with 9 fours and 6 sixes. A stupendous knock by the captain, the drought finally over for The Hitman.Well played, Rohit! https://t.co/2AdaJtUlMQ

Ankit Sharma @AnkitSharma8878 Our Hitman is back 🥺 Our Hitman is back 🥺💙https://t.co/ydNr8YgiEk

NZ fight back after Rohit Sharma & Shubman Gill's carnage

Rohit and Shubman Gill were simply unforgiving in their strokeplay as they made excellent use of the brilliant batting conditions in Indore to score a century each. With a lightning-fast outfield and a good batting pitch, the opening duo ensured that they got the hosts off to a fantastic start.

The duo added 212 runs for the first wicket and it looked like India would coast past the 400-run mark. But that wasn't to be as the Kiwis struck back with wickets at regular intervals.

At the time of writing, the hosts are at 367/7 after 48 overs. The Men in Blue will need a special finish from Hardik Pandya if they want to get anywhere near that 400-run mark.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c/wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

