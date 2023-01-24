"Finally the world is healing" - Fans erupt as Rohit Sharma scores an ODI hundred after 3 years

Rohit Sharma was finally able to end his century drought in ODIs as he smashed his 30th ODI hundred against New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday. The Indian captain couldn't kick on to get a big hundred, but he would be relieved that he was finally able to break the jinx.
Rohit wasn't out of form of late as he was getting off to quickfire starts regularly. But he wasn't able to convert those into big ones. However, he ensured that wasn't the case in Indore as he equalled Ricky Ponting's record of 30 ODI hundreds.
Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Rohit Sharma back to his vintage best. Some, however, were disappointed that he didn't kick on and get to a double hundred.
NZ fight back after Rohit Sharma & Shubman Gill's carnage
Rohit and Shubman Gill were simply unforgiving in their strokeplay as they made excellent use of the brilliant batting conditions in Indore to score a century each. With a lightning-fast outfield and a good batting pitch, the opening duo ensured that they got the hosts off to a fantastic start.
The duo added 212 runs for the first wicket and it looked like India would coast past the 400-run mark. But that wasn't to be as the Kiwis struck back with wickets at regular intervals.
At the time of writing, the hosts are at 367/7 after 48 overs. The Men in Blue will need a special finish from Hardik Pandya if they want to get anywhere near that 400-run mark.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c/wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal
