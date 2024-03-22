"Find better ways to get engagement" - Fans roast LSG for giving Virat Kohli's 'King' moniker to KL Rahul

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul is set to make his cricketing return in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) following an injury break.

The Lucknow-based franchise has made multiple social media posts, hyping the return of their skipper ahead of the edition. However, their recent post irked a certain section of fans, as LSG used Virat Kohli's 'King' moniker for KL Rahul.

It is worth mentioning that LSG and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were involved in an intense rivalry last year. From Avesh Khan's infamous helmet-throwing celebration to the post-match face-off featuring Virat Kohli, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Gautam Gambhir, there were a few heated moments in both their league matches.

KL Rahul sustained a thigh injury while fielding during LSG's second league match against RCB in IPL 2023 and was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Krunal Pandya was appointed the stand-in captain in Rahul's absence. They finished third in the points table after the league stage. However, their campaign ended in heartbreak after an 81-run defeat to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator.

Justin Langer believes KL Rahul will make a strong case for himself for T20 World Cup selection by leading LSG to IPL 2024 title win

LSG head coach Justin Langer opined that the likes of KL Rahul and Ravi Bishnoi should look to deliver consistent performances in IPL 2024.

He suggested that Rahul and other Indian players in the LSG camp could be in the Indian selectors' scheme of things for the 2024 T20 World Cup by doing well in the forthcoming season.

Speaking at the pre-season press conference, Langer said:

"If KL can captain LSG to the IPL title, that means he would've captained well, batted well and kept wickets well. The message for players like KL and Bishi (Bishnoi) would be that the more they concentrate on doing well for LSG, their chances (of T20 World Cup) will increase."

Lucknow will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their opening match of IPL 2024. The afternoon match is set to be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, March 24.