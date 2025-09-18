Former Indian cricketer picks the better captain between MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly

Former Indian batter Manoj Tiwary was tasked with picking between MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly as the better captain. While hailing both men as great leaders, Tiwary gave the nod to Ganguly.The duo have been two of India's most successful captains across formats. Incidentally, Dhoni made his debut for India under Ganguly, and fascinatingly enough, Ganguly played his final international game under Dhoni.Under Dhoni, Team India won 178 games across formats (the most for any Indian captain) and three ICC titles. Meanwhile, Ganguly took over as the Indian captain when the side was in turmoil in 1999, leading them to 97 wins in 195 outings.When asked to pick the better captain between the two in an interview with Inside Sport, Tiwary said (40:06):&quot;Both of them are great leaders. I would go with Sourav Ganguly because the players that contributed the most in MS Dhoni's ICC trophies, those players were given opportunites by Sourav Ganguly when they were young. And they were backed to the fullest by Ganguly.&quot;Tiwary was posed a similar question on picking between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as the better Indian captain, and he responded:&quot;It's very unfortunate that in our country we only go by the results. It would be unfair to not say that Virat Kohli was equally good as a captain. He transformed Team India and was very close to winning an ICC trophy. But since Rohit Sharma has led India to a couple of ICC trophies, have to go with him.&quot;Kohli enjoyed tremendous success as the Indian captain, with the side winning 135 out of their 213 matches across formats. On the other hand, Rohit has fared even better as India's captain, leading them to 103 wins in 142 games, including two ICC titles.Manoj Tiwary picks the better coach between Rahul Dravid and Gautam GambhirManoj Tiwary was further tasked with picking the better Indian coach between Rahul Dravid and Gautam Gambhir. The former batter had no hesitation in giving the edge to Dravid, under whom India broke their ICC title drought with the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph.Gambhir himself has done admirably as India's head coach in the white-ball format, with the side winning four consecutive T20I series and the 2025 Champions Trophy. However, they suffered back-to-back Test series losses under him against New Zealand and Australia at the end of 2024.&quot;Rahul Dravid because Gautam Gambhir has lost couple of series, especially the one at home which was not digestible. How can you lose a series in home conditions against New Zealand?,&quot; said Tiwary (via the aforementioned source).Gambhir's fortunes as head coach in Tests changed when India finished their recent England tour with a 2-2 draw.