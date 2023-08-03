"From Dhoni's calm to Hardik's fire" - Twitter reacts as Team India all set to play their 200th T20I match today

Team India will play their 200th T20I match later today against West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. The Indian team made its T20I debut back in 2006 against South Africa. Just after their first T20I, India participated in T20 World Cup 2007 and ended up winning the mega event.
Since then, Team India have been one of the most dominant teams in the shortest format of the game. The Men in Blue have topped the ICC T20I Rankings for teams multiple times. They have won some memorable bilateral series and also captured the Asia Cup and Nidahas Trophy championships in the T20 format.
Cricket fans on Twitter have already started celebrating Team India's newest milestone by remembering some of the greatest moments of India's T20I cricket history. Some fans also remembered the heroes of India's T20I journey thus far. Here are some of the best reactions:
Hardik Pandya will captain Team India in their 200th T20I match
Big names like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been rested for the T20I series against West Indies. Hardik Pandya will lead the Indian squad in the upcoming series. The first T20I will begin at 8:00 PM IST at the Brian Lara Stadium. The next two T20Is will happen in Guyana, while the two teams will travel to Florida in United States for the last two games.
India squashed West Indies 4-1 in a five-match T20I series last year. The Men in Blue will aim to repeat the same performance this year as well. Meanwhile, West Indies will try to kick off their preparations for the next T20 World Cup with a series win over India.
It will be exciting to see which team comes out on top tonight. You can follow the scorecard and commentary for India's 200th T20I match right here.