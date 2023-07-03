"From those epic victories to our endless banter" - Indian cricketers and fans wish Harbhajan Singh on his 43rd birthday

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh turned 43 today. The spin bowler was a member of the Indian squads that lifted the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ICC World Cup in 2011. He also played a vital role in some of India's most memorable Test victories.

As far as his numbers in international cricket are concerned, Harbhajan Singh played a total of 367 matches across all three formats for India and ACC Asian XI. He bagged 711 wickets, including six four-wicket hauls and 28 five-wicket hauls. He also scored 3,570 runs, recording nine half-centuries and two hundreds.

On his special day, Harbhajan has received birthday wishes from different parts of the world. From his ex-teammates and rivals to his fans, here are some of the top birthday wishes for the Turbanator.

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina Another year older, wiser, and even more fabulous! From those epic victories to our endless banter, you've been a rock-solid partner. Have a day full of fun, laughter, and lots of good memories #HappyBirthday Happy birthday Bhajju Pa @harbhajan_singh ! 🏏Another year older, wiser, and even more fabulous! From those epic victories to our endless banter, you've been a rock-solid partner. Have a day full of fun, laughter, and lots of good memories Happy birthday Bhajju Pa @harbhajan_singh ! 🏏🎂 Another year older, wiser, and even more fabulous! From those epic victories to our endless banter, you've been a rock-solid partner. Have a day full of fun, laughter, and lots of good memories 🎉#HappyBirthday https://t.co/rBMiKWjvNX

Gautam Gambhir @GautamGambhir Wishing u a very happy birthday @harbhajan_singh ! May you have a long & healthy life & may you keep enthralling us! Wishing u a very happy birthday @harbhajan_singh! May you have a long & healthy life & may you keep enthralling us! https://t.co/W47gTEUMbk

Happy birthday to one of the greatest ever from India, Harbhajan Singh. - ODI World Cup winner.- T20 World Cup winner. - IPL winner with MI & CSK.- Won CL T20 as a Captain with MI.- 417 wickets in Tests.- 269 wickets in ODI.- 150 wickets in IPL.Happy birthday to one of the greatest ever from India, Harbhajan Singh. https://t.co/lnAjKiiYUc

Here's wishing the legendary Intl. matchesIntl. wicketsIntl. runsFirst #TeamIndia bowler to scalp a Test hat-trickICC World Twenty20 &ICC World Cup-winnerHere's wishing the legendary @harbhajan_singh a very happy birthday 3⃣6⃣7⃣ Intl. matches 👌7⃣1⃣1⃣ Intl. wickets 👍3⃣5⃣6⃣9⃣ Intl. runs 💪First #TeamIndia bowler to scalp a Test hat-trick 🔝2⃣0⃣0⃣7⃣ ICC World Twenty20 & 2⃣0⃣1⃣1⃣ ICC World Cup-winner 🏆 🏆Here's wishing the legendary @harbhajan_singh a very happy birthday 🎂 👏 https://t.co/pgaKZ6oeAt

Mithali Raj @M_Raj03 Happy birthday, @harbhajan_singh ! Not only were you a champion spinner for India on the field, but you are also a wonderful person off it. I wish you a year filled with joy, laughter and an abundance of beautiful memories to cherish. Happy birthday, @harbhajan_singh! Not only were you a champion spinner for India on the field, but you are also a wonderful person off it. I wish you a year filled with joy, laughter and an abundance of beautiful memories to cherish. https://t.co/LvBraUl9pp

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12



Wishing you a day full of celebrations, love and laughter as deadly as your doosra!



Loads of love my brother, see you soon 🤗 Happy Birthday to the one and only #SinghisKing and my partner in crime @harbhajan_singh ! 🥳Wishing you a day full of celebrations, love and laughter as deadly as your doosra!Loads of love my brother, see you soon Happy Birthday to the one and only #SinghisKing and my partner in crime @harbhajan_singh! 🥳🎂 Wishing you a day full of celebrations, love and laughter as deadly as your doosra! Loads of love my brother, see you soon❤️🤗 https://t.co/7obULw3yQT

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan



Join us in wishing MI legend, Harbhajan Singh a very Happy Birthday



#OneFamily #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians @harbhajan_singh The Turbanator turns 43 today 🥳Join us in wishing MI legend, Harbhajan Singh a very Happy Birthday The Turbanator turns 43 today 🥳Join us in wishing MI legend, Harbhajan Singh a very Happy Birthday 🎁#OneFamily #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians @harbhajan_singh https://t.co/d42YMQAFoS

Lucknow Super Giants @LucknowIPL



@harbhajan_singh

Feels like the kind of day to relive this incredible moment. Happy birthday, Bhajju pa! Feels like the kind of day to relive this incredible moment. Happy birthday, Bhajju pa! 💙@harbhajan_singh https://t.co/WFiIpq8Qsq

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#Cricket #India #Harbhajan Harbhajan Singh announced himself to the world with an all-time great performances ever in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2001 Harbhajan Singh announced himself to the world with an all-time great performances ever in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2001 🔥🇮🇳#Cricket #India #Harbhajan https://t.co/7Dbzt55wlc

Cheteshwar Pujara @cheteshwar1 Happy birthday Bhajji Pa @harbhajan_singh ! 🤗 Wish you lots of joy and happiness on your special day. Happy birthday Bhajji Pa @harbhajan_singh! 🤗 Wish you lots of joy and happiness on your special day.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Happy birthday Harbhajan Singh!



One of India's finest ever in history. Over 400 wickets in Tests, over 700 international wickets. World Cup winner, IPL winner, Test centuries at No.8. A champion player! Happy birthday Harbhajan Singh!One of India's finest ever in history. Over 400 wickets in Tests, over 700 international wickets. World Cup winner, IPL winner, Test centuries at No.8. A champion player! https://t.co/J8Urk94YNH

Munaf Patel @munafpa99881129

May you live long & Wishing healthy life ahed Bhajju paaa

#HappyBirthdayBhajji Happy Birthday @harbhajan_singh May you live long & Wishing healthy life ahed Bhajju paaa Happy Birthday @harbhajan_singh May you live long & Wishing healthy life ahed Bhajju paaa#HappyBirthdayBhajji https://t.co/MSFhtGcxRM

Cricketopia @CricketopiaCom



Happy Birthday @harbhajan_singh First Indian to take a test hat-trickOnly bowler to take 6-fer in 4 consecutive test inngsOnly No. 8 batsman to score consecutive test hundredsMost wickets in a calendar year for IndiaWorld T20 & World Cup Winner Happy Birthday @harbhajan_singh First Indian to take a test hat-trickOnly bowler to take 6-fer in 4 consecutive test inngsOnly No. 8 batsman to score consecutive test hundredsMost wickets in a calendar year for IndiaWorld T20 & World Cup Winner https://t.co/TMmKoAeFYk

Anuj Nitin Prabhu @APTalksCricket



Happiest birthday to one of the best off-spinners the game has seen @harbhajan_singh Thank you Bhajju Pa for that Doosra to Umar Akmal in the semifinal. It was an unforgettable momentHappiest birthday to one of the best off-spinners the game has seen Thank you Bhajju Pa for that Doosra to Umar Akmal in the semifinal. It was an unforgettable moment 🔥🙌Happiest birthday to one of the best off-spinners the game has seen 🙌♥️ @harbhajan_singh https://t.co/T7DasE89ib

Harbhajan Singh will soon return to the cricket field

Harbhajan Singh has retired from international cricket but he continues to play in T20 leagues outside India. In 2022, he captained the Manipal Tigers team in Legends League Cricket. Earlier this year, Singh turned up for the India Maharajas in Legends League Cricket Masters, while he also captained Nagpur Ninjas in Legends Cricket Trophy.

Singh donned the Delhi Bulls jersey in Abu Dhabi T10 League last year and now he will play for the Brampton Wolves team in Global T20 Canada. Brampton will open their campaign against the Mississauga Panthers on July 20. Singh is likely to play in that match.

It will be interesting to see how Harbhajan performs in his debut Global T20 Canada season. In the past, the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Manpreet Singh Gony have played in the Canada-based T20 league.

Yuvraj and Gony won the championship with the Toronto Nationals in 2019. All eyes will be on Harbhajan when he plays for the Wolves in the 2023 season.

