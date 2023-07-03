"From those epic victories to our endless banter" - Indian cricketers and fans wish Harbhajan Singh on his 43rd birthday

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh turned 43 today. The spin bowler was a member of the Indian squads that lifted the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ICC World Cup in 2011. He also played a vital role in some of India's most memorable Test victories.
As far as his numbers in international cricket are concerned, Harbhajan Singh played a total of 367 matches across all three formats for India and ACC Asian XI. He bagged 711 wickets, including six four-wicket hauls and 28 five-wicket hauls. He also scored 3,570 runs, recording nine half-centuries and two hundreds.
On his special day, Harbhajan has received birthday wishes from different parts of the world. From his ex-teammates and rivals to his fans, here are some of the top birthday wishes for the Turbanator.
Harbhajan Singh will soon return to the cricket field
Harbhajan Singh has retired from international cricket but he continues to play in T20 leagues outside India. In 2022, he captained the Manipal Tigers team in Legends League Cricket. Earlier this year, Singh turned up for the India Maharajas in Legends League Cricket Masters, while he also captained Nagpur Ninjas in Legends Cricket Trophy.
Singh donned the Delhi Bulls jersey in Abu Dhabi T10 League last year and now he will play for the Brampton Wolves team in Global T20 Canada. Brampton will open their campaign against the Mississauga Panthers on July 20. Singh is likely to play in that match.
It will be interesting to see how Harbhajan performs in his debut Global T20 Canada season. In the past, the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Manpreet Singh Gony have played in the Canada-based T20 league.
Yuvraj and Gony won the championship with the Toronto Nationals in 2019. All eyes will be on Harbhajan when he plays for the Wolves in the 2023 season.