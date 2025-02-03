Full list of celebrities who attended IND vs ENG 2025 5th T20I [In Pictures]

The fifth T20I of the India vs England series happened on Sunday, February 2, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It was a lopsided match, where India crushed England by 150 runs to win the five-match series by a 4-1 margin.

Abhishek Sharma grabbed the headlines by setting a new record for the highest individual score by an Indian in T20I cricket history. The opener blasted a 54-ball 135 to guide India to a memorable win.

Apart from Sharma and Team India, several celebrities also grabbed the headlines by making their presence felt at the Wankhede Stadium on February 2. Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was spotted in the VIP area along with Indian businessman Narayana Murthy and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla.

Later in the game, the camerman also focused on Mumbai Indians team owner Mukesh Ambani, his son Akash Ambani and Rajasthan Royals co-owner Manoj Badale, who joined Murthy, Shukla and Sunak in the VIP area.

The photo quickly went viral on the internet. A popular X user shared it on his profile, and his tweet received more than 16,000 likes.

Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan among Bollywood celebrities present at IND vs ENG 2025 5th T20I match in Mumbai

Bollywood stars also decided to spend their Sunday evening at the Wankhede Stadium as megastar Amitabh Bachchan was spotted enjoying the match with his son Abhishek Bachchan. Before the game began, Aamir Khan was captured near the boundary line with his son Junaid Khan. You can see Aamir and Junaid's photo here.

All in all, it was a star-studded evening at the Wankhede Stadium. Team India entertained everyone with a clinical performance. The Indian team scored 247/9 in 20 overs, riding on a century from Abhishek Sharma. In response, the entire England team got all out for just 97 runs in the second innings.

