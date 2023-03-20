Full list of Indian players selected in Major League Cricket Draft

The Major League Cricket Draft took place earlier today in the United States of America, where six teams formed their squads for the inaugural edition of MLC. Four of the six franchises are owned by teams that have an IPL franchise.

Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders have invested in the USA's new league. The names of their teams are MI New York, Team Texas, Seattle Orcas, and Los Angeles Knight Riders. The other two teams are Washington Freedom and San Franciso Unicorns.

The USA is still growing as a cricketing nation and does not have too many top-tier local talents, but several international stars like Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, and Mitchell Marsh will make the competition special.

Apart from that, several other cricketers who left their nation and joined the USA will also be in action.

Former South African speedster Rusty Theron, former New Zealand star Corey Anderson, former England pacer Liam Plunkett, and former Pakistan player Sami Aslam are some names who have earned contracts in the Major League Cricket Draft.

Unmukt Chand, Saurabh Netravalkar and other Indian cricketers to play in USA's Major League Cricket

Several Indian players were also sold at the Draft. The biggest Indian name to earn a contract was Unmukt Chand. The Los Angeles Knight Riders signed him at the MLC 2023 Draft.

Apart from Chand, former India U-19 captain Saurabh Netravalkar, former KKR star Sarabjeet Ladda and former India U-19 World Cup Smit Patel also received deals.

A few other former Indian domestic cricketers have also made it to the Major League Cricket 2023 squads.

Here is the complete list.

1. Unmukt Chand - Los Angeles Knight Riders

2. Harmeet Singh - Seattle Orcas

3. Tajinder Singh - San Francisco Unicorns

4. Chaitanya Bishnoi - San Francisco Unicorns

5. Saurabh Netravalkar - Washington Freedom

6. Sarabjeet Ladda - MI New York

7. Smit Patel - San Francisco Unicorns

8. Milind Kumar - Team Texas

