Fully-fit Suryakumar Yadav likely to play Mumbai Indians' 2024 IPL game against Delhi Capitals: Reports

Mumbai Indians star batter Suryakumar Yadav has reportedly been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and is likely to feature in the franchise's next IPL 2024 game against the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 7. He was last in action during India's third T20I against South Africa at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg in December last year.

The 33-year-old scored a match-winning century in that game and was not only adjudged Player of the Match but also won the Player of the Series award for his exploits with the willow while leading the Men in Blue.

Suryakumar, who suffered a grade II tear in his ankle during that T20I series against the Proteas, also underwent a hernia operation. Confirming his fitness, a source in the BCCI told the Indian Express that the player wasn’t feeling 100% during the first fitness test, which was conducted before the 2024 IPL.

"He is fit now. The NCA made him play a few practice games and he looked good. He can join the Mumbai Indians team. We wanted to be sure that when Surya goes back to MI, he is 100 percent fit and ready to play games. He wasn’t feeling 100% during his first fitness Test before the IPL, so we waited to see if there was any pain while he was batting," the Indian Express source told them.

Suryakumar Yadav's return will be a major boost for the depleted Mumbai Indians

The Mumbai Indians are languishing at the bottom of the table with a hattrick of defeats to start the season. Nothing has been going right for Hardik Pandya and Co. on and off the field.

Adding to the woes, the team put up a poor batting display in their first home game of this season, getting restricted to just 125-9 by the Rajasthan Royals. No doubt the team missed the services of the top-ranked T20I batter, given that Suryakumar Yadav was exceptional for the five-time IPL winners last year, amassing 605 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 181.14.

Surya's return will be a major boost for the Mumbai Indians, who are desperate to open their account.