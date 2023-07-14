"Future GOAT" - Twitterati react as India 'A' captain Yash Dhull notches up splendid century against UAE 'A' in ACC Emerging Cup

India 'A' captain Yash Dhull delivered a sensational batting performance in the team's opening fixture of the ACC Men’s Emerging Cup against UAE 'A' at Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Friday, July 14.

Dhull notched up a wonderful century, remaining unbeaten on 108 off 84 balls. The right-handed batter's knock helped the Indian side chase down a sub-par 166-run total in the 27th over.

Following the side's comprehensive eight-wicket victory, several fans took to social media to laud Dhull for his batting exploits.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Ankit @cricholic90 @BCCI The way he played spinners, it's a rarity now in Indian cricket. Superb talent i hope he gets looked in ODI side whenever seniors takes rest.

chase_π @virat_kolly Yash Dhull scores a century in the first match of the Emerging Asia Cup, leading the run chase with an unbeaten 100 off 81 balls. The captain has displayed exceptional leadership and is definitely a player to keep an eye on in the future.

Praneeth @Venkatasai85 @Adityakrsaha Yash dhull needs to be brought into Indian test and one day team soon. He can solve the problem in middle order

#YashDhull #YashasviJaiswal If your name starts with Yash you have a century coming your way.

Notably, India 'A' won the toss and elected to field first. Fast bowler Harshit Rana was the pick of the bowlers, bagging four wickets. Nitish Reddy and Manav Suthar took two wickets each, while Akash Singh finished with a solitary scalp.

The Indian side failed to get off to an ideal start early, losing openers Abhishek Sharma (19) and Sai Sudharsan (8) without significant contributions.

However, Yash Dhull and Nikin Jose (41*) helped India complete an easy win with a timely partnership.

Yash Dhull and Co. will next be seen in action on July 17

India 'A' kicked off their ACC Men’s Emerging Cup campaign with a dominant win over UAE 'A'. The side will now take on Nepal 'A' at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday, July 17.

After the clash against Nepal 'A', India 'A' will lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue on Wednesday, July 19. This will also be the Yash Dhull-led side's final match in the group stage.

India 'A' currently occupy the top spot in Group B.

While Pakistan 'A' also won their opening contest, they are at number two. India 'A' have a better net run rate of 3.255, while the Men in Green are at 1.933.

India 'A' squad for Emerging Asia Cup: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (VC), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (C), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.