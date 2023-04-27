Create

"Future of Indian cricket" - Twitterati erupt as RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal hits career-best T20 score in IPL 2023 clash vs CSK

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Apr 27, 2023 21:31 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal is currently the leading run-getter of RR in IPL 2023. (Pics: IPLT20.com/Twitter)
Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal delivered a sensational batting performance in the team's IPL 2023 encounter against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, April 27.

Jaiswal took the Chennai bowlers to the cleaners as he got his team off to a flying start. The left-handed batter struck an awe-inspiring half-century, scoring 77 runs off just 43 balls.

It is worth mentioning that this is Jaiswal's career-best score in T20 cricket. The talented youngster entertained viewers with his strokeplay, hitting four sixes and eight fours during his stay at the crease.

Jaiswal's entertaining knock came to an end in the 14th over after he was dismissed by Tushar Deshpande. Many fans took to social media to praise the southpaw for his batting performance against CSK.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Yashasvi Jaiswal at 21 is a generational talent, a genuine all format player. Team India have a gem awaiting. #RRvCSK
There is lot to like abt Yashasvi Jaiswal. His Hitting ability is high quality… #RRvCSK
Yashashwi Jaiswal can be a good Left hand Batter for India.
Jaiswal is playing good cricket will he get any opportunity to make debut for indian cricket team #IPLinHindi @jatinsapru @robbieuthappa @ImRaina
Future of Indian Cricket Yashasvi Jaiswal. Well played. #CSKvsRR #IPL2023
Would love to see Yashasvi Jaiswal in the T20I squad for the WI tour in July.#RRvsCSK
Jaiswal is gun for sure. And this season really cranked up his hitting under Buttler's tutelage. Besides that what am opportunity to fine tune his game under one of the best left handers ... Sanga. Love to see this youngster succeed. #CSKvsRR #IPL2023
Jaiswal today....#RRvsCSK #RRvCSK https://t.co/MzW8uNKyiw
Feels like Jaiswal has already played the winning knock of the match.
Jaiswal breaches the 300 run aggregate in his 8th game at 145+ SREasily will breach the 500 mark and become a key contestant for the national team.
Jaiswal.. Ohh man.!! Champion stuff.. 🔥
@CricCrazyJohns When life gives you IPL, be jaiswal.
what an amazing innings jaiswal. you’re so good man! major respect for you!🤍#RRvsCSK
#CSKvRRWell played, Jaiswal. What a knock it has been, 77 runs from 43 balls when others were struggling. He is one for the future, Jaiswal.
@rajasthanroyals Thank God now this is proper batting line up for RR And well played Jaiswal intent 🔥
Ruthless innings da #Jaiswal 🔥

Notably, Jaiswal has emerged as Rajasthan's intent merchant at the top of the order in this year's IPL. He is currently the leading run-scorer for his side this season, aggregating 304 runs from eight outings at an impressive strike rate of 147.57.

RR register the highest team total at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in IPL history

Rajasthan won the toss and elected to bat first in the contest. The Royals kick-started their innings on a positive note, with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler orchestrating an 86-run partnership.

However, Buttler failed to up the ante, and it was Jaiswal who did most of the damage. Skipper Sanju Samson also endured a failure, getting out after scoring 17 runs from as many balls.

Dhruv Jurel chipped in with a valuable cameo towards the back end of the innings, contributing 34 runs from just 15 deliveries. RR eventually finished on 202/5 after 20 overs.

For Chennai, Maheesh Theekshana was the pick of the bowlers. The crafty spinner conceded just 24 runs from his full quota of four overs while also taking one wicket. Tushar Deshpande picked up two wickets and Ravindra Jadeja bagged a solitary scalp.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
