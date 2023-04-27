"Future of Indian cricket" - Twitterati erupt as RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal hits career-best T20 score in IPL 2023 clash vs CSK

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal delivered a sensational batting performance in the team's IPL 2023 encounter against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, April 27.
Jaiswal took the Chennai bowlers to the cleaners as he got his team off to a flying start. The left-handed batter struck an awe-inspiring half-century, scoring 77 runs off just 43 balls.
It is worth mentioning that this is Jaiswal's career-best score in T20 cricket. The talented youngster entertained viewers with his strokeplay, hitting four sixes and eight fours during his stay at the crease.
Jaiswal's entertaining knock came to an end in the 14th over after he was dismissed by Tushar Deshpande. Many fans took to social media to praise the southpaw for his batting performance against CSK.
Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
Notably, Jaiswal has emerged as Rajasthan's intent merchant at the top of the order in this year's IPL. He is currently the leading run-scorer for his side this season, aggregating 304 runs from eight outings at an impressive strike rate of 147.57.
RR register the highest team total at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in IPL history
Rajasthan won the toss and elected to bat first in the contest. The Royals kick-started their innings on a positive note, with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler orchestrating an 86-run partnership.
However, Buttler failed to up the ante, and it was Jaiswal who did most of the damage. Skipper Sanju Samson also endured a failure, getting out after scoring 17 runs from as many balls.
Dhruv Jurel chipped in with a valuable cameo towards the back end of the innings, contributing 34 runs from just 15 deliveries. RR eventually finished on 202/5 after 20 overs.
For Chennai, Maheesh Theekshana was the pick of the bowlers. The crafty spinner conceded just 24 runs from his full quota of four overs while also taking one wicket. Tushar Deshpande picked up two wickets and Ravindra Jadeja bagged a solitary scalp.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.