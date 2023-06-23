Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal have received their maiden Test call-up for the upcoming WTC series against West Indies. The BCCI named both the rising stars of Indian cricket in the squad for the two-match away series, starting July 12.
Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the team in the Test format and Shubman Gill has retained his place as well. Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara has lost his place after failing to impress in the recently concluded ICC World Test Championship final against Australia.
It looks like either Ruturaj Gaikwad or Yashasvi Jaiswal will receive debut Test cap on July 12, taking Pujara's place in the playing XI. Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to their maiden Test call-up.
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal can make their Test debuts together like Virat Kohli and Abhinav Mukund
The BCCI has a habit of sending new players in the Test squad for the away series against West Indies. Like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli and Abhinav Mukund received a place in the Indian Test squad for the West Indies tour of 2011. Both players made their debuts together on June 20, 2011.
Incidentally, Mukund was a left-handed opener like Jaiswal, whereas Gaikwad is a right-handed batter like Kohli. Another interesting coincidence is that right-arm fast bowler Mukesh Kumar could make his debut in the upcoming World Test Championship series against West Indies, just like former Indian right-arm pacer Praveen Kumar debuted against West Indies in 2011.
The series between India and West Indies will begin on July 12, 2023. Windsor Park of Dominica will play host to the first Test match. India will be keen to kick off their new World Test Championship campaign with a win against West Indies. The two-match series will be live on DD Sports and JioCinema for free in India.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.