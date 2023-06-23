Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal have received their maiden Test call-up for the upcoming WTC series against West Indies. The BCCI named both the rising stars of Indian cricket in the squad for the two-match away series, starting July 12.

Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the team in the Test format and Shubman Gill has retained his place as well. Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara has lost his place after failing to impress in the recently concluded ICC World Test Championship final against Australia.

It looks like either Ruturaj Gaikwad or Yashasvi Jaiswal will receive debut Test cap on July 12, taking Pujara's place in the playing XI. Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to their maiden Test call-up.

Good but don't drop them after one series.

Jashashwi to open will Gill and Rohit to be at No 3. Left right combo to open.

Dhoni Popa @DhoniPopa

they are the future openers
Gill at 3

Sameer Allana @HitmanCricket Ruturaj Gaikwad wasn't even amongst the top five run-scorers for Maharashtra this Ranji season.



Yashasvi Jaiswal wasn't even amongst top three run-scorers for Mumbai this season.



Ruturaj Gaikwad wasn't even amongst the top five run-scorers for Maharashtra this Ranji season.

Yashasvi Jaiswal wasn't even amongst top three run-scorers for Mumbai this season.

Close down Ranji Trophy and pick all teams on basis of IPL.

Gaikwad and Jaiswal in Test squad is heartening. Fresh blood needed. Sad though if we've the last of Pujara and Umesh in India colours? They were only part of the WTC final fiasco, not major cause. K L Rahul and Bumrah still struggling with injuries worrying for WC.

Ansh Thakur @imthakuransh

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Sanju Samson

Yashasvi Jaiswal



So happy for all of them

@Ruutu1331 @IamSanjuSamson @ybj_19



Now



Finally they are in the Indian squad
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Sanju Samson
Yashasvi Jaiswal

So happy for all of them

Now @BCCI should give equal chances to these guys
The way they gave chances to @ShubmanGill

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal can make their Test debuts together like Virat Kohli and Abhinav Mukund

The BCCI has a habit of sending new players in the Test squad for the away series against West Indies. Like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli and Abhinav Mukund received a place in the Indian Test squad for the West Indies tour of 2011. Both players made their debuts together on June 20, 2011.

Incidentally, Mukund was a left-handed opener like Jaiswal, whereas Gaikwad is a right-handed batter like Kohli. Another interesting coincidence is that right-arm fast bowler Mukesh Kumar could make his debut in the upcoming World Test Championship series against West Indies, just like former Indian right-arm pacer Praveen Kumar debuted against West Indies in 2011.

The series between India and West Indies will begin on July 12, 2023. Windsor Park of Dominica will play host to the first Test match. India will be keen to kick off their new World Test Championship campaign with a win against West Indies. The two-match series will be live on DD Sports and JioCinema for free in India.

