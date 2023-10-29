"Getting embarrassing now" - Fans react as Shreyas Iyer gets out to a short ball in IND vs ENG match of 2023 World Cup

Team India's middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer failed to score big with the bat during the side's 2023 World Cup encounter against England in Lucknow on Sunday.

Iyer needed to step up after the Men in Blue lost Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli cheaply. However, the right-handed batter struggled to get going, getting out after scoring just four runs off 16 balls.

Notably, his Achilles heel was exposed once again as he perished to a short delivery. Iyer was dismissed in the 12th over while trying to play the pull shot of Chris Woakes' bowling. He failed to get the desired connection, only managing to top-edge. Mark Wood completed a simple catch at long-on to send Iyer back to the pavilion.

Following the wicket, several fans took to social media, trolling Shreyas Iyer for getting out on a short ball yet again. Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is worth mentioning that this is the first time that India are batting first in the ongoing World Cup. They were off to a miserable start as Shubman Gill departed after scoring just nine runs. To make matters worse, the in-form Virat Kohli got out for a nine-ball duck, his first in ODI World Cups.

Shreyas Iyer was not able to steady the ship for the side. His early dismissal put India under tremendous pressure.

Shreyas Iyer's performance in the 2023 World Cup has been quite underwhelming

Shreyas Iyer had a disastrous start to his World Cup campaign as he bagged a duck in the team's opening encounter against Australia.

He received a confidence booster in the next fixture against Afghanistan as he got to spend some time in the middle. He remained unbeaten on 25 as the Men in Blue completed an eight-wicket win.

The talented batter impressed many with his batting exploits against Pakistan, delivering an unbeaten 53-run knock. However, it has all gone downhill for him since then.

Iyer scored just 19 runs against Bangladesh. He got off to a decent start against New Zealand, scoring 33, but failed to convert it into a big one before getting out for four against England.