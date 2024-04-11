"Getting his quickest IPL 50 ever at the age of 39 is a credit to his drive" - Fans hail Dinesh Karthik for stunning finish against MI in IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik produced another sensational finishing gig with the bat in the Mumbai Indians (MI) clash of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium on April 11.

Coming in after the back-to-back wickets of Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell, the 38-year-old smashed a breathtaking 53 off 23 deliveries. His blazing inning included five boundaries and four maximums.

After a poor last season, Karthik has bounced back incredibly well in the ongoing season, scoring 143 runs at an average of 71.50 and a strike rate of 190.66. He starred in RCB's lone win this season against PBKS and once again propelled them to a formidable total of 196/8 in 20 overs.

Fans on Twitter hailed the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer for his incredible finishing abilities.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The praise for Karthik continued with one fan saying:

"Dk hai to sambhav hai. Future generations will remember Dinesh karthik as real thala of cricket."

"Describing Dinesh Karthik as an "absolute freak of nature" is a testament to his extraordinary talent and skill on the cricket field. It's a fitting tribute to his exceptional performance, highlighting his ability to deliver standout moments that leave fans in awe," said another fan.

"What a inning. What a inning under pressure situation. 53* in just 23 balls that's too without PP. That's why Dinesh Karthik is best finisher currently," tweeted a fan.

Dinesh Karthik's heroics in vain as RCB lose 4th straight outing

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately for Dinesh Karthik, his sparkling knock went in vain as MI chased down the target of 197 with no trouble by seven wickets in the 16th over.

All the MI batters made a mark against the hapless RCB bowling attack with half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav leading the way. The win took MI to seventh on the points table and was their second straight after losing their opening three games.

As for RCB, things continue to go from bad to worse, with the side losing their fourth consecutive match to remain second to bottom on the points table with one win in six games.

MI will take on CSK in a blockbuster clash on Sunday, April 14, while RCB faces off against SRH the following day.