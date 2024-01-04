"Gill has 2 Ls in his name" - Fans blast Shubman Gill for low score in India's run-chase in 2nd Test against SA

Shubman Gill ended the tour of South Africa with another low score in India's second innings of the second Test in Cape Town on January 4.

With the side chasing 79 for victory to level the two-match series, Gill looked in decent touch and moved swiftly to double figures. However, he bottom-edged a short-of-a-length delivery from Kagiso Rabada that kept low to be castled for 10 off 11 balls.

The dismissal meant Gill finished the two-match Test series in South Africa with an average of 18.50 in four innings. Touted to be the next superstar of Indian cricketer, the youngster has struggled in red-ball cricket, especially after his move to No.3 in the batting order.

Gill is yet to score a half-century after his permanent move to one drop in the West Indian tour in July. He averages under 20 in seven innings since, dropping his overall Test average to a dismal 30.58 in 20 games.

Despite finishing as the leading run-scorer overall and in ODIs last year, Shubman Gill has found the going nightmarish in the longer format.

Another failure had fans on Twitter chomping at the bit to blast the talented batter for his horrendous Test performances. Here are some of the best reactions:

Team India pull off an emphatic win to level the Test series

India bounced back dominantly after the innings defeat in the opening Test to level the series in Cape Town. The Rohit Sharma-led side also became the first Asian team to win a Test match at the venue.

On a bowler-friendly track, India bowled South Africa out for 55 on Day 1. They then endured an extraordinary collapse themselves, losing their final six wickets without scoring a run to be bowled out for 153.

Yet, they remained unperturbed and bowled the Proteas out for 176 in their second stint to set up a comfortable chase of 79. India completed the formalities in a mere 12 overs with seven wickets in hand to end the series at one apiece.

It is only the second instance when India has managed to not lose the Test series in South Africa in nine attempts, with the other one coming under MS Dhoni in 2010-11.

While Mohammed Siraj was the star with the ball in the first innings with 6/15, his new ball partner Jasprit Bumrah matched him with figures of 6/61 in the second bowling innings.

The win brought the curtains down on a successful tour for India where they won the ODI series and drew the T20I and Test rubbers.

