"Gill dropped from World Cup" - Fans react as Rohit Sharma is run out for a duck in IND vs AFG 1st T20I

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a two-ball duck in the side's T20I series opener against Afghanistan at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, January 11.

Sharma returned to India's T20I team after a gap of 14 months. However, his much-awaited comeback ended in disappointment for fans, as he was run out on the second ball of India's run chase.

The veteran opener stepped out and drove pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi's delivery towards mid-off. Ibrahim Zadran produced a brilliant diving save to stop the ball.

Shubman Gill, who was at the non-striker's end, was busy watching the ball. Sharma kept running for a single, but Gill did not respond to his call.

Both batters ended up at the same end, resulting in Sharma being run out. The Indian skipper was livid with his partner and also gave him a mouthful while walking back to the pavilion.

Here's how several fans reacted to the unfortunate dismissal on social media:

Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first in the contest. Afghanistan registered a decent 158-run total, thanks to Mohammad Nabi's 42-run knock. For India, Mukesh Kumar and Axar Patel picked up two wickets each, while Shivam Dube bagged one scalp.

Shubman Gill failed to make amends after Rohit Sharma's run out in the first T20I

Following Rohit Sharma's early dismissal, the onus was on Shubman Gill to make amends by delivering a big knock. However, the talented youngster failed to score big in the run chase.

Gill got off to a promising start, scoring 23 runs off 11 deliveries. Gill's stay at the crease ended in the fourth over after he was out stumped off Mujeeb Ur Rahman's bowling.

The 24-year-old has come under the scanner following a string of poor performances in the 20-over format. He had a horrible time in the three-match T20I series against South Africa as well, registering scores of 0 and 8 from two outings.

