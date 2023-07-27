"Give me Ahmedabad flat pitch and RCB, or I retire" - Fans troll Shubman Gill as poor form continues in 1st ODI vs WI

Shubman Gill endured another poor outing with the bat against the West Indies. The Team India opener was out for seven in the first ODI at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday (July 27).

Chasing 115, the visitors surprised by sending Ishan Kishan to open the innings alongside Gill. While the wicketkeeper-batter adapted to the role well, Gill flattered to deceive.

The right-hander poked at a fifth-stump delivery that moved away from him. Gill only managed a thick outside edge that went low and to the right of Brandon King, who took it cleanly.

Fans were once again disappointed with Gill's painful outing. They took to Twitter to slam him, saying that the Punjab-born player is best-suited for flat wickets in India.

"... Give me Ahmedabad flat pitch and RCB bowling lineup or I retire"

Give me fire

Give me Ahmedabad flat pitch and rcb bowling lineup

Or i retire

#ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/S7PFxLfTUn Give me freedom
Give me fire
Give me Ahmedabad flat pitch and rcb bowling lineup
Or i retire

#ShubmanGill #WIvIND #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/pcRpUKyXU3 @Rg86037221 Shubman Gill's technique is under the scanner after dismissals like those...he is a bright prospect but he needs to work hard against this type of dismissal

-The future,the prince

He is the most overrated batsman

Literally can't play outside India

And can only play on flat track

And ipl why Dhawan is removed because of this overrated guy

#shubmangill

Shubman gill-The future,the prince
He is the most overrated batsman
Literally can't play outside India
And can only play on flat track
And ipl why Dhawan is removed because of this overrated guy

#Gill

#Gill
#shubmangill #WIvIND #ruturaj Wi ke samne run banne nahi aa rahe aur chala price banne 🤣🤣 ipl khel bacche tu.. #Sanju justice for sanju

Karma



Shubman gill is not at all a good batsman he is just overhyped and also his controversies with both saras and then his audacity to call out Urvashi such a hypocrite
Karma

6,10,29*,7

He has lost his form

Gilllll last 4 innings
6,10,29*,7
He has lost his form

#ShubmanGill

IPL Kya Khtm Hua ; Ye Hamara Gill Bhi Khtam Ho Gya Hai

Shubman Gill has struggled form in the last few months after a successful IPL stint with the Gujarat Titans. He managed scores of 13 and 28 in the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia.

In the two-match Test against the West Indies, Gill scored only 45 runs across three innings.

"He was making too much trigger movement sideways" - WV Raman points out Shubman Gill's technical flaws

Former Indian cricketer recently pointed out that Shubman Gill's hurried sideways trigger and over-reliance on bottom-hand strokeplay have been the main reasons behind his lack of form.

"I found he was making too much trigger movement sideways," Raman told Indian Express.

"It was also a bit quick. What could result from it is, you will have real good days and real bad days. On some days the trigger movement will be in sync or bowling will be such that it will help you get runs. And on certain days the movements will be disconnected with what is being required."

Raman added:

"Lot of batters, of late, allow the bottom hand to dominate their pick-up and down swing. Such batters will struggle against the incoming delivery because primarily their bat will be going across their body; the path of the bat will be a horizontal swing rather than a vertical swing. Let's say on a clock face, the bat swing will be 10-4. It won't be 12 to 6. Some will have 11-5; some have 10-4, and in some exaggerated cases, between 9-10 and 3-4.

"Bottom hand domination is not going to help you tackle the incoming ball because it will be a case of bat going across the body, and the bat face will be closed and thereby giving minimal chance for bat coming to contact with the ball."

Shubman Gill will hope to rediscover his form in the next two ODIs to cement his place in India's ICC ODI World Cup squad.