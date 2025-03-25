Glenn Maxwell creates embarrassing record by registering golden duck in GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) player Glenn Maxwell was dismissed for a golden duck in the fifth game of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Gujarat Titans (GT). The game is being played on Tuesday, March 25, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

This dismissal has earned Maxwell the dubious distinction of holding the record for the most ducks in IPL history, with 19 to his name.

The 36-year-old came in at No. 5 after Azmatullah Omarzai’s dismissal off the third ball of the 11th over, bowled by Sai Kishore. On the fourth delivery, the left-arm spinner bowled a flatter ball, which Maxwell attempted to reverse sweep but missed, getting hit on the body instead. The GT players immediately appealed, and the umpire promptly raised his finger, sending the explosive batter back for a golden duck.

The Australian all-rounder opted not to review the decision. However, the ball tracker later indicated that the ball was missing the stumps.

With this dismissal, Glenn Maxwell now holds the unwanted record for the most ducks (19) in IPL history. Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma are in second and third place on the list, respectively, both having 18 ducks to their names.

Shreyas Iyer on song with the bat in GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill won the toss and chose to bowl against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Kagiso Rabada struck early, removing Prabhsimran Singh for five in the fourth over. Meanwhile, debutant Priyansh Arya played a brilliant knock of 47 off 23 balls, including seven boundaries and two sixes, adding 51 runs off 21 balls for the second wicket with skipper Shreyas Iyer.

Azmatullah Omarzai scored 16, while Glenn Maxwell was dismissed for a golden duck. Shreyas continued his aggressive play, bringing up his fifty off just 27 balls. At the time of writing, the Kings were 166/5 after 16 overs, with Shreyas on 66 and Shashank Singh on two.

