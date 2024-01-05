Global Women’s T20 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Lions vs Easterns, Match 4 

Titans are currently sitting on top of the table in the Global Women’s T20 after winning both their matches on Friday, January 5.

They opened their account in the tournament after beating Easterns by eight wickets (D/L method). Thereafter, they defeated Lions by seven wickets. With four points and a net run rate of +1.842, the Titans have looked in decent touch.

The Lions are placed second in the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.268 thanks to wins in one out of three matches.

The Easterns, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.425.

Titans make a dominant start in Global Women’s T20 2024

After opting to bowl first against the Easterns, the Titans restricted their opponents to 59 for three in 9.5 overs. Gandhi Jafta was their star bowler after she finished with impressive figures of 2.5-0-17-2. The Titans scored 61 for two in 5.4 overs to go past the finish line. Robin Searle and Katherine Prior scored 24 and 23 and guided their team home.

In their second match, Titans dominated the Lions. After being put in to bat first, the Lions only managed to score 118 for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs.

Monalisa Legodi was their standout bowler after she picked up two crucial wickets and gave away only 16 runs in four overs. Jafta also performed well as she had figures of 4-0-21-1.

The Titans chased down the target with 27 balls left in their innings. Searle and Prior laid the platform with a partnership of 43 runs for the opening wicket off 5.2 overs.

Both batters scored 28 runs each to take their team off to a decent start. Jafta, Amogelang Maphanugalaa and Simone Lourens scored 21, 17 and 16 runs, respectively

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App