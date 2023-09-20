"GOAT Bowler in T20s","Magician from Afghanistan" - Birthday wishes pour in for Rashid Khan as he turns 25

Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan is celebrating his 25th birthday today (September 20).

The Gujarat Titans vice-captain is one of the most successful bowlers in T20 cricket. He has mastered the art of bowling in the shortest format of the game, which has made him one of the most sought-after cricketers in T20 leagues.

At 25, Rashid Khan is a part of almost every T20 league on earth right now. He has also captained Afghanistan in international cricket. Khan started as a specialist leg-spinner, but over the last two years, he has transformed into a reliable all-rounder.

Birthday wishes poured in for Rashid Khan on X from all parts of the world today. Here are some of the top tweets:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rashid Khan will represent Afghanistan in ICC World Cup 2023

Khan has been named in Afghanistan's squad for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India. The right-arm leg-spinner has a lot of experience playing cricket at Indian stadiums. His IPL experience will be handy for the Afghanistan team during the mega event.

Afghanistan recently participated in Asia Cup 2023, where they narrowly missed out on a place in the Super Fours round. A calculation error in the final moments of the match against Sri Lanka led to Afghanistan's early exit from the competition.

Rashid was in the middle when Afghanistan needed three runs off one ball to qualify. Mujeeb ur Rahman tried for a big shot but the ball went straight into the hands of the fielder Sadeera Samarawickrama.

Afghanistan could still have qualified had Fazalhaq Farooqi taken a single on the next ball and Rashid hit a four or a six. However, Afghanistan's players had no idea of that equation. Farooqi ended up defending the first two deliveries he faced before being trapped LBW by Dhananjaya de Silva.