“GOAT” – Fans erupt as Ravichandran Ashwin goes past Harhajan Singh for second-most Test wickets against Australia in 1st IND vs AUS Test

Indian ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin shone for Team India during the second innings of the first Test against Australia in Nagpur on Day 3 (Saturday, February 11).

The off-spinner eclipsed former India spinner Harbhajan Singh (95) for the second-most wickets against Australia in Tests. Ashwin is now only behind former India captain Anil Kumble (111).

Ashwin destroyed Australia’s top order in the second innings to bring up his 31st five-wicket haul. He dismissed four batters leg before wicket, including David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb and Alex Carey, while Usman Khawaja was caught by Virat Kohli at slip.

Fans were thrilled to witness another gem of a performance from Ashwin in Tests.

The 36-year-old earlier scalped three wickets in the first innings as Australia were bundled out for 177 in 63.5 overs. He also became the fastest Indian to complete 450 wickets (89 Tests), only behind Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan (80 Tests).

Why Ravichandran Ashwin is key to India’s success in Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

Ravichandran Ashwin loves playing against Australia. So far, he has scalped 97 wickets in 19 Tests, including the Nagpur Test, against Australia. That includes eight wickets in the first Test.

It's worth mentioning that the spin legend scalped 21 wickets when Australia last toured India in 2016-17, which the hosts won 2-1. Australia’s failures against Ashwin came even as the visitors hired Mahesh Pithiya, who has an uncanny resemblance to Ashwin, as a net bowler.

Ahead of the opening Test, Australia vice-captain Steve Smith said that the Australians learnt how to counter Ashwin. At a press conference, he said:

“There has been many off-spinners we played, and Mahesh is one of them. He bowls a similar style (to that) of Ashwin. We are not overthinking things. Ash is a quality bowler, but we have the tools in our kit bag to counter that.”

Australia were bundled out for 91, losing by an innings and 132 runs as India took a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series. Besides Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami took a couple of wickets, while Axar Patel scalped one.

