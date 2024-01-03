"Good decision by Cricket South Africa to send 2nd XI for Test series in NZ" - Fans troll Proteas for being bowled out for 55 on Day 1 of 2nd Test

Coming off a sensational innings and 32-run victory in the opening game against India, South Africa were handed a rude awakening on Day 1 of the second Test in Cape Town.

After winning the toss and batting first, the hosts were immediately in trouble, losing both openers Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar inside the first six overs. Things went from bad to worse when Mohammed Siraj went on a rampage to leave the Proteas reeling at 34/6.

Eventually, they finished on a dismal 55 all-out, with Siraj finishing with figures of 6/15 in nine overs. It was their eighth-lowest total and the lowest since readmission in Test cricket.

The hosts played only 23.2 overs, with the innings getting wrapped up at the stroke of lunch, much to the delight of Indian fans and the dismay of the home supporters. Only David Bedingham and Kyle Verreyynne reached double figures in a sorry scorecard that saw the five extras being the joint-third highest score.

The Proteas have been the subject of criticism regarding Test cricket, with the side opting to send a second-string squad for the upcoming New Zealand tour in favor of the SA 20.

This horrific display with the bat only had fans on Twitter further blasting the African nation for the lack of importance and seriousness to the red-ball format.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Team India in pole position to draw only their second Test series in South Africa

Siraj produced a spell for the ages to propel India into a dominant position.

Team India's dreams of an elusive Test series win in South Africa were shattered by a defeat in the opening game. However, the side is in pole position to not suffer a series defeat in the Rainbow Nation for only the second time in history.

Thanks to a devastating spell from Mohammed Siraj, India bowled South Africa for an embarrassing 55. The pacer produced the third-best figures on South African soil with his 6/15 behind only Shardul Thakur and Harbhajan Singh.

Expand Tweet

Despite valiant efforts over the past two decades, India has avoided a Test series defeat only in 2010-11 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. The Asian Giants came close to conquering their final frontier but fell short with 1-2 series defeats.

The 55-all-out was also the lowest total by an opposition team against India in Tests and the Indian batters will look to bat the hosts out of the contest.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App