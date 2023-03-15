“Great meeting and thank you for the shirt” – World No. 1 DJ Martin Garrix meets Rohit Sharma

World No. 1 DJ Martin Garrix shared a heartwarming post with India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday, March 15.

The cricket enthusiast was elated to get Rohit’s Test jersey following India’s 2-1 win in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Sharing multiple pictures on Instagram, Garrix captioned the post:

“Great meeting you and thank you for the shirt.”

For the uninitiated, Garrix was ranked number one on DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJ list for three consecutive years, from 2016 to 2018. He is ranked number one in the 2022 DJ Mag's Top 100 DJ list as well.

He is best known for his singles "Scared to be Lonely", "In the Name of Love", and "Animals". Garrix has also performed at several music festivals.

On the work front, Rohit scored 242 runs in four Tests against Australia at an average of 40.33, including 120 in the opening Test in Indore.

With a 2-1 win in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Team India also qualified for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval in London, which starts on June 7.

Why will Rohit Sharma not play the first ODI against Australia

Rohit Sharma will miss the first game of the three-match ODI series against Australia, which starts at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 17. The 35-year-old is rumored to be attending the wedding of his brother-in-law.

In a statement, the BCCI wrote:

“Rohit Sharma will be unavailable for the first ODI due to family commitments. Hardik Pandya will lead the side in the first ODI.”

Rohit will return for the remaining two ODIs at Vizag (March 19) and Chennai (March 22), respectively. After scoring a century in the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand, he will look to carry his sublime form into the three-match series.

India’s ODI squad against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

