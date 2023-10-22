"Greatest batter in the history of ODI cricket" - Fans erupt as Virat Kohli scripts another successful chase in IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup clash

It was another Virat Kohli masterclass in a chase as India pulled off a hard-fought four-wicket win over New Zealand in their 2023 World Cup clash at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22.

Chasing 274, India were in a spot of bother despite being in control of the chase for large parts of it. A horrible mix-up between Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav saw the latter run out as the hosts found themselves at 191/5 without much batting to follow after Ravindra Jadeja.

Kohli did what he does best, though. He absorbed the pressure, milked the singles and twos, and picked out the fence whenever an opportunity came his way. A record-equalling 49th ODI ton was on the cards, but he holed out for 95 off 104 deliveries before Jadeja hit the winning runs.

Fans were left amazed as Kohli turned in another masterful innings in a tricky chase to make it five wins out of five for the hosts at the 2023 World Cup.

Here's how they reacted on X (formerly Twitter):

India win five on the bounce at the 2023 World Cup

India and New Zealand squared off in what was a top-of-the-table clash in the 2023 World Cup. Both teams were unbeaten heading into the contest and were looking to seal a fifth win on the trot.

New Zealand were reeling early on before Daryl Mitchell (130) and Rachin Ravindra (75) rescued them with a partnership of 159. They lost their way post that, however. Mohammed Shami, playing his first match of the tournament, returned his third five-wicket haul in ODIs as the Blackcaps were bowled out for 273.

In response, Rohit Sharma (46) got India off to a blazing start again. At the other end, Shubman Gill (26) became the fastest to breach the 2000-run barrier in ODIs.

Once they perished and Shreyas Iyer (35) also threw his wicket away, it was down to Kohli to steer the team home. He paced his innings beautifully while playing out the left-arm spin of Mitchell Santner before upping the tempo at the right moment.

Jadeja remained unbeaten on 39 off 44 deliveries and had the final say in proceedings by pulling a Matt Henry delivery behind square. Shami walked away with the Player of the Match honors for his stupendous spell with the ball.

India are now the only unbeaten team at the 2023 World Cup and have a six-day gap before they face defending champions England at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29.

Will Virat Kohli finish as the highest run-scorer of the 2023 World Cup? Have your say in the comments section below!

