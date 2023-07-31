"Greatest innings in the history of cricket" - Twitter goes berserk over Nicholas Pooran's blistering 40-ball century in the 2023 MLC final

MI New York (MINY) skipper Nicholas Pooran smashed an incredible century off only 40 deliveries in the final of the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) against the Seatle Orcas (SOR) in Dallas on Sunday, July 30.

The West Indian has been in red-hot form throughout the season and overtook Quinton de Kock to finish as the leading run-scorer of the tournament.

Tasked with a run chase of 184 to win, Pooran cut loose in no time. He smashed Imad Wasim for a couple of sixes in the first over of the innings to set the tone.

It was followed by some of the most audacious stroke play in T20 history as the 27-year-old took the SOR bowlers to the cleaners. He was particularly severe on South African Dwaine Pretorius, hammering him for 26 runs off his first five deliveries.

The southpaw recorded the fastest half-century of the competition off just 16 deliveries. Pooran, who took over the captaincy duties for the playoffs with the injury to regular skipper Kieron Pollard, also smashed the second century of the tournament.

The West Indian took only 40 balls to reach the incredible landmark and made a mockery of a seemingly arduous run chase in a pressure game. In what ended up as the second-highest successful run-chase of the season, MI NY coasted to a seven-wicket win in only 16 overs.

They returned the favor to table-toppers SOR, who had chased 195 in the final league game against them, with Pooran finishing unbeaten on an other-worldly 137 off 55 deliveries. His breathtaking knock consisted of 10 fours and an unimaginable 13 sixes.

Fans on social media could not believe the carnage and referred to Pooran's knock as arguably the greatest in a T20 game.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Jai @_Jaikaal

This cant be a live match...Or is it?

He is tonking everything for 100m Nicholas pooran is batting in the nets....This cant be a live match...Or is it?He is tonking everything for 100m

the_maritzburg_mamba @mr_xyz_93

I just can't describe this knock in words 🤐 80 runs in pp for MINY out of which 69 came from Pooran's bat .I just can't describe this knock in words 🤐 pic.twitter.com/DRtGMGwpKE

𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐚𝐣𝐚 @King3678180



And some neighbours call Babar Azam as GOAT in T20

Just ignore and laugh at @_FaridKhan pic.twitter.com/G69eYX1AMe Nicholas Pooran has already smashed enough SIXES in Final, that Babar Azam takes atleast 5 years to score! 🤦And some neighbours call Babar Azam as GOAT in T20Just ignore and laugh at @_FaridKhan #MLC2023

pratik @PratikP_ Nicholas pooran with the greatest innings in the history of cricket. And I don’t even watch cricket like that. #MLC2023

Abhishek Singh @_abhi__03

#MLCFinal #MajorLeagueCricket #Pooran #MumbaiIndians Cleanest striker of the ball.. Nicholas pooran 🥵. Whoever said this, take a bow. He reminded me an innings played by Travis head for RCB. My goodness! What a hitting.

Rajat Sehgal @RajatSehgal94



Surely , he knows how to impress Ambani's

#MajorLeagueCricket Nicholas Pooran Carnage in MLCSurely , he knows how to impress Ambani's

M @iamanish311 69* off 22

You have chance to break fastest T20 Hundred Record of Universe Boss Chris Gayle. Nicholas Pooran.

Mohammed Imran Alam @ReportExpert

Would have been worth to travel to Dallas to watch live instead of watching on Oh boy...Nicolas pooran is rocking in the finals of @MLCRedditFans in Dallas...Would have been worth to travel to Dallas to watch live instead of watching on #sling TV. pic.twitter.com/HSbDejjmWP

The Supreme Consciousness @realcvrane



What A Player!!!!



@MINYCricket #MLC2023 MINY scores 80 runs in the PowerPlay. Nicholas Pooran has scored 69 runs off 22 balls (9 sixes), while the rest scored 11 runs in 14 balls.What A Player!!!!@MINYCricket #MLCFinal

The Supreme Consciousness @realcvrane



What A Player!!!!



@MINYCricket #MLC2023 MINY scores 80 runs in the PowerPlay. Nicholas Pooran has scored 69 runs off 22 balls (9 sixes), while the rest scored 11 runs in 14 balls.What A Player!!!!@MINYCricket #MLCFinal

VECTOR⁴⁵🕉️ @Vector_45R



The madness of Nicholas Pooran A century in just 40 balls pic.twitter.com/HPVXQLPpuq Just witness a murder in MLC finalThe madness of Nicholas Pooran A century in just 40 balls

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats Nicholas Pooran for MI New York in MLC Final

16-ball fifty

40-ball hundred



Both are the fastest in any T20 Final, in case it has T20 status.

ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ @45Fan_Prathmesh



Nicholas Pooran 🤝 Rohit Sharma.



#SORvMINY pic.twitter.com/qaISmMhQfw MI captain Performing in High Pressure Final, We have Seen this Before!!Nicholas Pooran 🤝 Rohit Sharma.

Nicholas Pooran powers MINY to 2023 MLC title in scintillating fashion

MINY pulled off a miraculous playoff run to clinch the title.

MINY emerged victorious in the inaugural MLC competition with a stunning run through the playoffs. Led by the captaincy and batsmanship of Nicholas Pooran, the side pulled off victories in the eliminator, followed by the second qualifier to reach the summit clash.

The final was all about the brilliance and belligerence of Pooran, who willed his side to a famous victory with his second T20 century.

The side peaked at the perfect time, much like their parent franchise in the IPL, the Mumbai Indians.

Major League Cricket @MLCricket



MASSIVE OVER FROM THE BAT OF THE CAPTAIN!🫡



/ (3.0) WHO CAN STOP NICKY PMASSIVE OVER FROM THE BAT OF THE CAPTAIN!🫡(3.0) pic.twitter.com/865Nyubown

The inaugural MLC season was a grand success, with stars from the six participating teams putting on a show for the crowd. Nicholas Pooran finished as the leading run-scorer, with 388 runs in eight games at an average of 64.66 and a strike rate of 167.24.

Meanwhile, Trent Boult led the wicket-taking charts with 22 scalps, including three four-wicket hauls as MINY did a clean sweep on the awards.