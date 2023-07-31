"Greatest innings in the history of cricket" - Twitter goes berserk over Nicholas Pooran's blistering 40-ball century in the 2023 MLC final

MI New York (MINY) skipper Nicholas Pooran smashed an incredible century off only 40 deliveries in the final of the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) against the Seatle Orcas (SOR) in Dallas on Sunday, July 30.
The West Indian has been in red-hot form throughout the season and overtook Quinton de Kock to finish as the leading run-scorer of the tournament.
Tasked with a run chase of 184 to win, Pooran cut loose in no time. He smashed Imad Wasim for a couple of sixes in the first over of the innings to set the tone.
It was followed by some of the most audacious stroke play in T20 history as the 27-year-old took the SOR bowlers to the cleaners. He was particularly severe on South African Dwaine Pretorius, hammering him for 26 runs off his first five deliveries.
The southpaw recorded the fastest half-century of the competition off just 16 deliveries. Pooran, who took over the captaincy duties for the playoffs with the injury to regular skipper Kieron Pollard, also smashed the second century of the tournament.
The West Indian took only 40 balls to reach the incredible landmark and made a mockery of a seemingly arduous run chase in a pressure game. In what ended up as the second-highest successful run-chase of the season, MI NY coasted to a seven-wicket win in only 16 overs.
They returned the favor to table-toppers SOR, who had chased 195 in the final league game against them, with Pooran finishing unbeaten on an other-worldly 137 off 55 deliveries. His breathtaking knock consisted of 10 fours and an unimaginable 13 sixes.
Fans on social media could not believe the carnage and referred to Pooran's knock as arguably the greatest in a T20 game.
Nicholas Pooran powers MINY to 2023 MLC title in scintillating fashion
MINY emerged victorious in the inaugural MLC competition with a stunning run through the playoffs. Led by the captaincy and batsmanship of Nicholas Pooran, the side pulled off victories in the eliminator, followed by the second qualifier to reach the summit clash.
The final was all about the brilliance and belligerence of Pooran, who willed his side to a famous victory with his second T20 century.
The side peaked at the perfect time, much like their parent franchise in the IPL, the Mumbai Indians.
The inaugural MLC season was a grand success, with stars from the six participating teams putting on a show for the crowd. Nicholas Pooran finished as the leading run-scorer, with 388 runs in eight games at an average of 64.66 and a strike rate of 167.24.
Meanwhile, Trent Boult led the wicket-taking charts with 22 scalps, including three four-wicket hauls as MINY did a clean sweep on the awards.