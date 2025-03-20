GT's ₹12.25 crore signing breathes fire with the ball during practice ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Siraj looked in great rhythm during a recent intra-squad practice match ahead of IPL 2025. This will be Siraj's debut season with the Titans after representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the past seven years.

Ad

GT signed the Hyderabadi pacer at the IPL 2025 mega auction with a massive ₹12.25 crore bid after RCB released him last year.

The Gujarat franchise posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) to give a glimpse of Mohammed Siraj's bowling form leading into the upcoming season. In the clip, Siraj could be seen bowling full tilt with a nice rhythm and troubling both right and left-handers.

The post was captioned:

Ad

Trending

"15 seconds of pure 𝑀𝑖𝑦𝑎𝑛 𝑚𝑎𝑔𝑖𝑐."

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"It's a huge opportunity for Miyan Magic"- Aakash Chopra on Mohammed Siraj ahead of IPL 2025

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently previewed the bowling unit of the GT squad ahead of IPL 2025 in a video on his YouTube channel. He opined that it is a good opportunity for pacer Mohammed Siraj to get back into the reckoning for Team India in white-ball cricket by performing well for the Titans this season.

Ad

Aakash Chopra said:

"Mohammed Siraj, it's a huge opportunity for Miyan Magic because he has been left out in white-ball cricket. He wasn't there in the Champions Trophy squad. Why wasn't he there? No one is taking his name for T20s. Bengaluru also let him go. Mohammed Siraj has a great opportunity to make it back to the Indian team on the back of a fantastic IPL."

Ad

Chopra also pointed out the weakness in GT's bowling attack, adding:

"Do they have established death bowlers? We don't consider Kagiso Rabada an established death bowler. We feel he becomes slightly expensive there. Gerald Coetzee is the same story. He proves expensive at the death. Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj - all of them can be expensive at the death."

Ad

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback