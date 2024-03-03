Gujarat Titans' Robin Minx meets with a bike accident

Gujarat Titans' IPL 2024 signing and Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter Robin Minz met with a bike accident on Saturday and is "under observation," according to his father, Francis Minz. Francis said his condition was "nothing serious".

According to News18, Minz lost control when his Kawasaki superbike came into contact with another bike on the road. He suffered minor bruises on his right knee and the front half of the superbike was 'severely damaged'.

“He lost control when his bike came in contact with another bike. Nothing serious at the moment and he is currently under observation," Francis told the website.

Minz had returned home after hitting a 137 for Jharkhand against Karnataka in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy quarter-final. He was supposed to join the Titans' pre-season camp ahead of IPL 2024. Whether or not there's a delay in that remains to be seen.

The Titans beat interest from Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad to sign the 21-year-old for ₹3.60 Cr in the auction.

Shubman Gill met Robin Minz's father in Ranchi

Francis is a retired army man who was placed as a security official at Ranchi's Bisra Munda Airport when India played England at the Jharkhand Cricket Association Stadium in the ongoing Test series. Minz's captain at the Titans, Shubman Gill, met and shared photos with him on social media.

"Honoured to meet Robin Minz's father. Your journey and hard work have been inspiring. Looking forward to seeing you in the IPL," Gill wrote on Instagram.

Minz hasn't played much domestic cricket, though he has featured in 14 domestic T20 matches, scoring 353 runs at a strike rate of 148.9.

He's the first Adivasi cricketer to make it to the IPL. Affectionately known as Ranchi's Chris Gayle, his family has been through multiple financial and other hardships to make it to the top of India's domestic circuit.

