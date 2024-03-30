Guwahati Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Nabajyoti Club vs Bud CC, Match 21

New Star Club secured a 12-run win over Stallion Cricket Club in the 20th game of the Guwahati Premier League 2024, while Bud CC bagged a 20-run win over Nabajyoti Club in the 21st encounter.

Bud CC continues to lead the standings with five wins and a loss in six encounters, picking up 10 points at an NRR of 1.871. New Star Club are second with four wins, one loss, and a no result, pocketing nine points at an NRR of 1.54.

Nabajyoti Club are third with three wins, one loss and three no-result encounters, racking up nine points at an NRR of 0.963. Stallion Cricket Club ascended one spot up to fourth with three wins, two losses,and two no-result clashes, garnering eight points.

Gauhati Town Club slid down one spot in the Guwahati Premier League, securing three wins and two losses, picking up six points. 91 Yard Club, SG Club and City Cricket Club bring up the bottom three with five, one and zero points respectively.

Jitumoni Kalita and Nipan Deka claim fifers in Guwahati Premier League

Moving to the details of the 20th clash in the Guwahati Premier League, New Star Club made 120 in 17.5 overs. Aman Chetry was the leading run-scorer with 22 off 17. Keeper-batter Anurag Talukdar was the next-best scorer with 20.

Amit Sinha was the wrecker-in-chief with a five-wicket haul, conceding 16 runs in four overs, while Rosham Alom and Nagaho Chishi picked up two wickets apiece.

In response, Stallion Cricket Club got bundled out for 108 in 17.4 overs. Nihar Deka (36) and Danish Das (36) were the standout batters. Jitumoni Kalita was exceptional with a fifer, conceding 12 runs in 3.4 overs, while Parvej Musaraf claimed a three-fer.

Meanwhile, in the 21st game, Bud CC notched up 145 in 19.3 overs. Opening batter Erik Roy was the top-scorer with 32. Dharani Rabha pocketed a five-wicket haul, conceding 29 runs in four overs.

In response, Nabajyoti Club could only manage 125-9. Opener Diptesh Saha was the star batter, with 34 off 38, but couldn't take his side to victory. Nipan Deka claimed a fifer, conceding 15 runs in four overs.

